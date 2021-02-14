30th edition of Governor Gold Cup Cricket begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The 30th edition of the most awaited Governor's Gold Cup Cricket Tournament kicked off at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Peshawar with traditional fervor here on Sunday.

Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Cup. He said the Cup is of unique significance to the province.

Gold Cup Cricket Tournament Founder Amjad Aziz Malik, former Peshawar District Cricket Association President Asghar Khan, Organizing Committee Secretary Imranullah, Cricket Organizers Hashmatullah and Faridullah were also present.

He said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is taking historic steps for the development and promotion of sports and the welfare of athletes, which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan.

Governor's Gold Cup Cricket Tournament was started in 1985-86 and was held regularly since then, however, after a few years, these competitions will be held again. The start is not only commendable but the resumption of these competitions will provide the best opportunities for the players to play, Mr. Khattak said.

He said that cricket is the most popular sport in Pakistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Directorate has not only made Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium as international venue and according to the standard setup by International Cricket Council but also developing other venues for international cricket in Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He said work is continuing on both the Stadiums and by next year Peshawar would have two PCB-ICC certified venues for international cricket. Asfandyar Khattak added that the provincial government and especially the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed that all efforts be made for the development and promotion of sports and that is why the playgrounds across the province are being provided with the best facilities for the players.

Asfandyar Khattak paid tribute to the organizers of the Governor's Gold Cup Cricket Tournament for resuming the competition. He expressed appreciation and expressed confidence that the competitions would be held in a pleasant atmosphere and in accordance with the traditions.

He also announced cash prizes and trophies for the organizers. Earlier, he was informed that the Governor Gold Cup Cricket Tournament 1985-86 and the first edition was won by Jinnah Club.

Later, these competitions were held with great success and enthusiasm. ICMS Cricket Club has won the tournament the most number of times. This year too, not only the winning team will be given a cash prize of Rs 100,000 and the runners-up team will be given a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Gold medals and silver medals will also be awarded.

Earlier, in the opening match Bashir Bilour Cricket academy defeated Peshawar Cricket Academy in the Super Over after a very dramatic and thrilling match in the opening match. The Cricket Academy team batted first and scored 155 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated overs.

Sohail batted brilliantly and scored 48, Zahid 31 and Kamran 30 runs. From Bashir Bilour Cricket Academy, Imran and Osama took two wickets each while Saeed, Fazal and Rashid took one wicket each. In reply, the match was tied on the last ball of the 20th over which was decided in the super over.

In an attempt to reach the target of Peshawar Cricket Academy, Imran scored 60 runs while batting aggressively, Mohammad Rehman scored 35 runs and Naveed scored 16 runs. Rashid and Nizam took two wickets each. Bashir Bilour Cricket Academy won the match in Super Over.