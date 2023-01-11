32-member Balochistan delegation arrive in Lahore under youth exchange programme

A 32-member delegation including 10 females from Balochistan, led by Director Youth Affairs Ejaz Ali, arrived at Nishtar Park Sports Complex under the youth exchange programme here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :A 32-member delegation including 10 females from Balochistan, led by Director Youth Affairs Ejaz Ali, arrived at Nishtar Park Sports Complex under the youth exchange programme here on Wednesday.

Seven male and female national level karate, cricket and wushu players and 21 students from different colleges and universities are also part of the delegation, which is on a four-day visit of provincial metropolis on the invitation of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab.

The Balochistan delegation called on Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Musarrat Jabeen at the Punjab Stadium. Talking to the delegation, the secretary said that the visit would definitely prove to be a useful activity. "This kind of trips play a key role in giving valuable exposure to young boys and girls of the country and this practice should continue in future," she said.

Musarrat Jabeen said that national solidarity would grow among the youth of different provinces through the youth exchange programme. "There is no doubt that the youth are an asset to the country and the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is taking effective measures for training and grooming of young boys and girls in multiple fields," she added.

The members of Balochistan delegation visited different departments and sports facilities at Nishtar Park Sports Complex including Punjab Stadium, Tennis Stadium, state-of-the-art Tennis Courts, Punjab International Swimming Complex, NPSC Gymnasium Hall and National Hockey Stadium, E-Library, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan gave a briefing about different departments and sports facilities being provided by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department.

Documentaries of Punjab Games, Youth Programmes and other achievements were also shown to the delegation members at the National Hockey Stadium.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Deputy Secretary Liaqat Ali Bhatti, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Assistant Directors Mohammad Sajid and Mohayyud Din were also present.

During their E-Library visit, members of the delegation were given briefing about multiple facilities, functions and features such as Youth Helpline and Co-Working Space, etc.

The director Youth Affairs welcomed the Balochistan delegation. "Youth Exchange Programme will promote national unity and brotherhood among youth. Through this programme, the youth of Punjab and Balochistan will get an opportunity to learn from each other," he added.

The delegation members highly appreciated the performance, projects and achievements of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department. They expressed their pleasure to witness modern sports facilities in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "E-library is the best project where students are quenching their thirst for knowledge," students said.

Following are the members of the delegation:Director Youth Affairs Balochistan Ejaz Ali, Assistant Director Youth Affairs M Mustafa, Zeeshan Ali, M Raza (officials), Shahzaib Khan, Waheedullah, Miss Mah Gul, Fakhrun Nisa (karate players), Basit Ali, Mirwais Khan (cricketers), Miss Nargis Batool (wushu), Miss Saima Tareen, Miss Nissa Tabasum, Miss Nayab Batool, Miss Aqsa, Miss Shukria, Miss Zahra, Miss Saman Mushtaq (female students), Fawad Ahmed, Asmat Durrani, Faiz Muhammad, Syed Bilal Ahmed, Abdul Qadir, M Ramzan, Sameer Ahmed, Yaseen Jaffar, Fida Hussain, Zeeshan Ali, Ammar Ayoub, Iltaf Hussain, Yasir Nawaz and M Shoaib (students).