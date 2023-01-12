32-member delegation from Balochistan calls on Punjab Sports Minister

The 32-member delegation from Balochistan Youth Affairs Department had an interactive meeting with Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Taimoor Masood here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The 32-member delegation from Balochistan Youth Affairs Department had an interactive meeting with Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs and sports Malik Taimoor Masood here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and other officials were also present on this occasion.

It may be noted here that Balochistan delegation which also includes seven male and female national level karate, cricket and wushu players and 21 students from different colleges and universities is on a 4-day visit of provincial metropolis on the invitation of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab under Youth Exchange Programme.

Speaking to guest delegation, Punjab Sports Minister welcomed the guest delegation and said that Balochistan youth are very talented. "The basic purpose of visit of Balochistan students under Youth Exchange Programme is to bring youth of the country at one platform. Our country has been blessed with plenty of talent. We just need to polish this valuable potential," he added.

Malik Taimoor Masood informed that Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is organizing a National Youth Summit in February to bring together the youth of the country. "The youth of the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir will participate in the 3-day National Youth Summit where they will share their valuable ideas and skills".

He further said that Punjab will continue to play a role of elder brother to all other provinces. "We want to extend every kind of cooperation and assistance to all provinces practically. We are formulating a concrete policy for youth so that their useful ideas could be given material shape".

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said that the guest delegation is being provide complete awareness about history of Lahore and other achievements during their trip. "The visit of Balochistan students under Youth Exchange Programme will help a lot in promoting national solidarity and brotherhood among the people of both provinces".

He urged the guest delegation to prepare themselves fully for the participation in National Youth Summit. "Around 250 talented youth from across the country will participate in the National Youth Summit. It will be a useful platform for youth from all the country to exhibit their potential and skills".

All the male and female members of Balochistan delegation expressed their views and asked different questions in the meeting.

Later, Punjab Sports Minister distributed certificates among all the male and female members of Balochistan delegation. Director Youth Affairs Balochistan Ejaz Ali also presented traditional caps of Balochistan to Punjab Sports Minister and DG, SBP.