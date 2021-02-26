324 players to participate in Quaid- Table Tennis, Weightlifting and Powerlifting Championships

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The sports board Punjab, on the directives of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has announced details of participating players of First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (male and female), Weightlifting (male) and Powerlifting (female) Championships.

Overall 324 players will participate in the First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Divisional Table Tennis (male and female), Weightlifting (male) and Powerlifting (female) Championships scheduled to be held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex now on March 2 and 3.

As many as 126 male and female players (63 each) from all nine divisions of the province will take part in table tennis events while 108 male and 90 female players will show their potential in weightlifting and powerlifting events respectively.

The trials of Lahore Division women powerlifting team were held at Punjab University Women Sports Complex, Old Campus opposite MAO College on Friday. Altogether 20 female powerlifters took part in the trials.

The selectors picked up the following 8 female powerlifters for the event: 1. 47kg Sawera Farooq, 2. 52kg Komal Barkat, 3. 57kg Saiqa Nadeem, 4. 63kg Sarah Shahid, 5. 69kg Aimen Shahbaz, 6. 76kg Rameesha Adil Khan, 7. 84kg Alishba Shahzad, 8. Over 84kg Momina Arshad.