UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

33 Probables Named Camp To Be Setup For 33rd National From Oct. 1

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:46 PM

33 probables named camp to be setup for 33rd National from Oct. 1

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday announced the name of 33 probables for camp in connection with the 33rd National Games here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium from October 1, 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday announced the name of 33 probables for camp in connection with the 33rd National Games here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium from October 1, 2019.

Head of the selection committee for former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan announced the Names while talking to the media here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium. President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayat Ullah Khan, Ayub Khan (nominee of merged tribal districts), Aziz Ullah Jan (Deputy Director Sports, KP), KP Hockey academy coaches international Yasir islam and Zia Binori were also present.

A total of 150 players from across KP and merged tribal districts took part in the day long. Muhammad Saeed said that after completion of the trials of male, the female trials will be organized on October 26 at 10.00 a.m at the same venue.

The selected players comprising Goalkeepers include Waleed, Wasim, Ahsan, Roman and Hajifa, fullbacks, Ehsanullah, Amjad, Qasim, Dawood, Saleem, Ibrahim, Qaiser, Omar, Yasir Ali, Junaid Kamal, Sohail, Salman, Mohibullah, Forward: Mohsin, Khairullah, Roman, Yasser Islam, Saeedullah, Ismail, Hamza, Zarin, Jabran, Raza Habib, Mehran, Tohidullah, Aamir.

President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association, Zahir Shah, said that international, national and players selected in the provincial teams have been given preference in the selection.

He said Directorate of sports KP and KP Olympic Association have given them a quota of 27 players to KP Hockey Association for the camp and the players would be paid likewise but we have selected 33 players only to give opportunities to the players of the merged areas while KP Hockey Association would bear all their expenses only so that these players could learn good things during the camp to be setup under qualified coaches.

He said the camp would be organized in two session morning and evening while the female camp would be organized in morning only.

Related Topics

Hockey Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Male Same October 2019 Olympics Media All From

Recent Stories

Inflation in Russia to Be Around 3.6% in 2019 - Ec ..

1 second ago

Tennis: WTA Wuhan Open results

3 seconds ago

Quake death toll rises to 37, relief activities in ..

4 seconds ago

National Program for Improvement of Water Courses ..

6 seconds ago

Russia's Soyuz MS-15 Spacecraft With First UAE Ast ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry offers ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.