33 probables named camp to be setup for 33rd National from Oct. 1

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday announced the name of 33 probables for camp in connection with the 33rd National Games here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium from October 1, 2019

Head of the selection committee for former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan announced the Names while talking to the media here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium. President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Hidayat Ullah Khan, Ayub Khan (nominee of merged tribal districts), Aziz Ullah Jan (Deputy Director Sports, KP), KP Hockey academy coaches international Yasir islam and Zia Binori were also present.

A total of 150 players from across KP and merged tribal districts took part in the day long. Muhammad Saeed said that after completion of the trials of male, the female trials will be organized on October 26 at 10.00 a.m at the same venue.

The selected players comprising Goalkeepers include Waleed, Wasim, Ahsan, Roman and Hajifa, fullbacks, Ehsanullah, Amjad, Qasim, Dawood, Saleem, Ibrahim, Qaiser, Omar, Yasir Ali, Junaid Kamal, Sohail, Salman, Mohibullah, Forward: Mohsin, Khairullah, Roman, Yasser Islam, Saeedullah, Ismail, Hamza, Zarin, Jabran, Raza Habib, Mehran, Tohidullah, Aamir.

President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association, Zahir Shah, said that international, national and players selected in the provincial teams have been given preference in the selection.

He said Directorate of sports KP and KP Olympic Association have given them a quota of 27 players to KP Hockey Association for the camp and the players would be paid likewise but we have selected 33 players only to give opportunities to the players of the merged areas while KP Hockey Association would bear all their expenses only so that these players could learn good things during the camp to be setup under qualified coaches.

He said the camp would be organized in two session morning and evening while the female camp would be organized in morning only.