33rd edition of KP Snooker Championship to be organized in AJK: Zulfiqar Butt

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Billiard and Snooker Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, who is also Secretary KP Olympic Association, Friday announced to hold the 33rd edition of the KP Snooker Championship in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the media, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Association and Secretary Provincial Olympic Association Zulfiqar Butt said that the Championship would be played from March 3-8, in Mirpur.

Senior Vice President and former sports Minister Syed Aqil Shah and Kashmir officials will inaugurate the event in which a total of top 64 players from all divisions, who qualified earlier from the qualifying rounds, would participate.

The winner of the 32nd Championship, Azad Kashmir's Saleem, will defend his title. Majid would act as Organizing Secretary while the Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Federation have appointed Faisal Ahmad and Allauddin Khan as Technical Directors of the Championship.

The winner will be awarded Rs 70,000. Meanwhile, Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak has welcomed the holding of the Championship and said that the entire nation is with Kashmiris and will not spare any sacrifice for their liberation.