33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship kicks off

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship kicked off in Wah Cantt under the Directorate of POF Wah.

Director sports Muhammad Tuafiq and President Snooker Association Zulfiqar Butt were the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Teams from Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also participating in the Championship. Director Sports Muhammad Tuafiq assured President Snooker Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Butt full support.

Imran of Peshawar defeated Mirza Baig of Azad Kashmir by 3-2 while Aqeel of Hazara defeated Shah Rukh of Peshawar by 3-1. Sarbland of Malakand defeated Shah Faisal of Malakand by 3-0.

Muzammil of Malakand defeated Hazara Mubashir by 3-1. Noman of Peshawar defeated Ata-ur-Rehman of Swabi by 3-2. Saud of Peshawar defeated Bilal Baig of Swat while Rafiq, a snooker player from the three districts, defeated Jamal of Swabi and Sharjamil Mahmood of Hazara defeated Allauddin of Peshawar.