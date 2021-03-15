UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship kicks off

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The 33rd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship kicked off in Wah Cantt under the Directorate of POF Wah.

Director sports Muhammad Tuafiq and President Snooker Association Zulfiqar Butt were the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Teams from Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also participating in the Championship. Director Sports Muhammad Tuafiq assured President Snooker Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Butt full support.

Imran of Peshawar defeated Mirza Baig of Azad Kashmir by 3-2 while Aqeel of Hazara defeated Shah Rukh of Peshawar by 3-1. Sarbland of Malakand defeated Shah Faisal of Malakand by 3-0.

Muzammil of Malakand defeated Hazara Mubashir by 3-1. Noman of Peshawar defeated Ata-ur-Rehman of Swabi by 3-2. Saud of Peshawar defeated Bilal Baig of Swat while Rafiq, a snooker player from the three districts, defeated Jamal of Swabi and Sharjamil Mahmood of Hazara defeated Allauddin of Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Snooker Swat Malakand Swabi Shah Faisal Saud Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,898 new COVID-19 cases, 2,438 reco ..

11 minutes ago

DLD bulletin reflects resilience, attractiveness o ..

11 minutes ago

South Korea to Start Inoculating People Over 75 in ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s scientific co ..

26 minutes ago

Fans barred from Tokyo Olympics torch relay start

18 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $68.14 a barrel F ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.