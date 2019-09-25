UrduPoint.com
33rd KP Volleyball Association Named Male, Female Players For Camp

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:08 PM

33rd KP Volleyball Association named male, female players for camp

Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Wednesday announced both male and female probables for the camp to be setup from October 1, 2019 here at PSB Coaching Center Peshawar for the forthcoming 33rd National Games

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Wednesday announced both male and female probables for the camp to be setup from October 1, 2019 here at PSB Coaching Center Peshawar for the forthcoming 33rd National Games.

Talking to APP Khalid Waqar, who also coached national team, said that they have conducted both male and female trials separately wherein players from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took part.

He said a good number of male players turned up for the trials, both male and female and out of them 21 male and as many female have been selected.

Trials of male-athletes for the training camp of provincial volleyball teams have been completed in connection with the 33rd National Games held in Peshawar, organized by the Provincial Volleyball Association at the PSB Coaching Center, Peshawar.

A large number of players from different districts and tribal districts participated. The Names of the players were announced after the trials under the supervision of the selection committee including Zaranab Khan, Adil Khan, Rafatullah Khan, Ehsam Khan, Mazhar Ali, Riaz Noor, Khalilullah, Mohammed Hamza, Khalilullah, Hamza Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Walid Khan, Mozakhan, Irfanullah, Manzoor Khan, Ahmed, Junaid, Mozakhan, Hassan, Imran Khan, Akmal Hussein, coaches will be Sajjad Khan, Shaukat Ali, Liaq Khan, while players comprising Saba Shah, Arsa Bashir, Aysha Yousaf Zaki, Shazia Manzoor, Lubna Shaheen, Natasha, Shah Rukh, Aiman, Rameen, Ramshah, Iqbra, Iqra Khalid, Bibi Nazoo, Tanzeela Zaman, Kainat, Anuda, Zakira Shahid, Rukhyya, Zuhra, Ayna and Muqadas Rehman. Wasifullah and Zahoor Khan will be the coaches and Raham Bibi was announced as manager.

