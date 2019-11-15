33rd National Games- Army to face Wapda into Women Rugby final

Pakistan Army and Pakistan WAPDA teams entered the final stage of the 33rd National Sports Women Rugby Championship in Gunj Football ground

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Army and Pakistan WAPDA teams entered the final stage of the 33rd National sports Women Rugby Championship in Gunj Football ground.

In the first semi-final of the event held at the football ground, Pakistan Army defeated KP by 46 runs in the first half match.

Similarly, in the second semi-final match, Pakistan Wapda defeated Pakistan Railways by 27-0. Qudrat played before scoring and honoring finals. In the final stage, Wapda defeated Balochistan and KP teams by a score of 49-0. Army defeated Railways by 27-0 and KP defeated Sindh by 10-0. Sindh and Balochistan won without match.