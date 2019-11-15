UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

33rd National Games- Army To Face Wapda Into Women Rugby Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:41 PM

Pakistan Army and Pakistan WAPDA teams entered the final stage of the 33rd National Sports Women Rugby Championship in Gunj Football ground

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army and Pakistan WAPDA teams entered the final stage of the 33rd National sports Women Rugby Championship in Gunj Football ground.

In the first semi-final of the event held at the football ground, Pakistan Army defeated KP by 46 runs in the first half match.

Similarly, in the second semi-final match, Pakistan Wapda defeated Pakistan Railways by 27-0. Qudrat played before scoring and honoring finals. In the final stage, Wapda defeated Balochistan and KP teams by a score of 49-0. Army defeated Railways by 27-0 and KP defeated Sindh by 10-0. Sindh and Balochistan won without match.

