KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Softball Association (SSA) Secretary General Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant on Wednesday announced the Names of players and officials of Sindh Women 's Softball team for the 33rd National Games' Softball event to be held in Peshawar November 10.

A selection committee led by Muhammad Nasir, and comprising Shahid Aftab, Faraz Ijaz, Kamran Munir and Jamil Rao, had appointed Mursalin Pervaiz as the team's captain after the trials, said a statement.

Aisha Ishtiaque (Vice Captain), Zarlish Shakeel, Tulsi Meghwar, Deba Gul, Memona Bibi, Mahnoor Khan, Aleeza Khan and Kainat Sabir had been selected while Aisha Irum would be the Head Coach, Naheed Liaqat Assistant Coach and Murad Hussain will be the Manager.

Secretary of the Association Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant praised the efforts of Sindh Secretary sports Department Government of Sindh Imtiaz Ali Shah and Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput and their entire team for providing excellent facilities to the Sindh team.