33rd National Games to be organized in befitting manners in Peshawar

Muhammad Rameez 49 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The 33rd edition of the National Games will be organized in befitting manners wherein more than 4000 male and female players in 34 different disciplines will be taking part.

In this connection a meeting of the General Council of the KP Olympic Association was held here at a local hotel with President Syed Aqil Shah in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by President and Secretaries of various affiliated units with KP Olympic Association, Pakistan Olympic Association two nominated coordinators Rizwan Ahmad and Jehangir Ahmad along with nominees of the Directorate of sports KP including Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Aziz Ullah Khan, Manager Account Amjad Khan, and Director Development Munir Abbas, and former Health Minister KP Syed Zahir Ali Shah.

The meeting discussed in detail, the player's participation quota announced by Pakistan Olympic Association for the games, venues, availability of officials, pending election of various associations affiliated with KP Olympic Association and solution of problems regarding suspension of Pakistan Cycling Federation, Pakistan Judo Federation, and Pakistan Football Federation.

Syed Aqil Shah on this occasion informed the meeting that they have asked 10 different associations comprising Archery, Athletic, Bodybuilding, Judo, Cycling, Wrestling, Rugby, Sailing, Tug of War, Rowing to conduct fresh election well before July 15, 2019.

He said it is mandatory that these associations would also include districts of the merged tribal areas in their election besides officially invite nominees of their respective Federation, KP Olympic Association, and Directorate of Sports KP as observers.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was allotted 600 players and officials quota, Balochistan (410), Punjab (410), Sindh (410), Islamabad (156), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (106), Gilgit-Baltistan (106). Besides the provincials association players from other Units including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Police, Railways, Higher education Commission would take part.

The meeting, he said, unanimously nominated MPA and Vice President KP Olympic Shagufta Malik as Chairperson of the Women Games with other members including Director Sports Frontier College for Women Raham Bibi, Director Sports City Girls College Gulbahar Miss Najma Qazi.

The meeting also constituted a committee headed by Syed Zahir Ali Shah to look into the matter created after the merger of tribal districts and closing of the affairs of FATA Olympic Association. Aqil Shah on this occasion said that we want that the players of merged tribal areas should be part of the National Games and that is why a committee was constituted for the appropriate solutions of the problem.

He said the meeting expressed satisfaction over the venues proposed in the meeting while holding of swimming, handball and women football would be decided in the next meeting of the organizing committee of the National Games.

He disclosed that game like archery, athletic, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, boxing, golf, handball, hockey, karate, rowing, rugby, shooting, football, wrestling, softball, squash, swimming, tale tennis, taekwondo, tug of war, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wushu, cycling, football and judo are men and women games while bodybuilding, gymnastic, kabaddi, wrestling are only male games.

