34th National Games; Mehraban welcomes inclusion of Soccer Futsal

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The inclusion of the most prominent game Soccer Futsal in the forthcoming 34th National Games by Pakistan Olympic Association is a vital step taken for the promotion of games in Pakistan, Chairman Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Malik Mehraban Ali told APP here on Monday.

Accompanied by President Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Hazrat Ali Khan Kakkar, Malik Mehran Ali said it is a great achievement on the part of the Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation as far as the promotion of the Games in Pakistan is concerned.

"We appreciate President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan and Secretary General Khalid Mehmood and the whole Olympic family for welcoming development," Secretary Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Dr. Malik Adnan said.

Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Secretary General Adnan Malik, who is currently in New York for finalizing the USA team to visit Pakistan for a three matches bilateral series, in August this year, said that is a very welcoming decision of the Pakistan Olympic Association to include Soccer Futsal in the 34th National Games to be scheduled in Quetta, Balochistan in May this year.

Malik Mehran Ali, Chairman Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation, President Hazrat Ali Kakkar and Secretary Dr. Adnan thanked Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen Retired Syed Arif Hasan and Secretary General Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry for including exhibition competitions of the year in the 34th National Games.

The 34th National Games will be held in Quetta from May 15-23 and the event will feature 32 different sports events for Men and Women.

In response to a question, Dr. Malik Adnan said that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan, but there is a need to provide resources and facilities to the players so that they should come up not only at the national level but also represent Pakistan in the international competitions.

Hazrat Ali Kakkar said that the game of Soccer Futsal has become common and popular in educational institutions, boys and girls of schools and colleges are playing this game with passion. He said that Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation will use all the resources to promote the sport of Soccer Futsal in the country.

Dr. Malik Adnan said talks have already been finalized with the USA Soccer Futsal Association to visit Pakistan for the three matches Series in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar or Karachi and certainly efforts have been made to invite other international teams so that to ensure international exposure to our players – both male and female at their door steps.

Hazrat Ali said that there is a lot of game talent in Pakistan among both boys and girls. He said even the players of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have come up with more talent during the National Junior and National Senior Soccer Futsal Championships regularly being organized by the Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation due to the support extended by Malik Mehraban Ali. He said with the inclusion of the Soccer Futsal in the 34th National Games the players would get opportunities to exhibit their skills with better competitions being part of the prestigious Games.