UrduPoint.com

34th National Games; Mehraban Welcomes Inclusion Of Soccer Futsal

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

34th National Games; Mehraban welcomes inclusion of Soccer Futsal

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The inclusion of the most prominent game Soccer Futsal in the forthcoming 34th National Games by Pakistan Olympic Association is a vital step taken for the promotion of games in Pakistan, Chairman Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Malik Mehraban Ali told APP here on Monday.

Accompanied by President Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Hazrat Ali Khan Kakkar, Malik Mehran Ali said it is a great achievement on the part of the Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation as far as the promotion of the Games in Pakistan is concerned.

"We appreciate President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan and Secretary General Khalid Mehmood and the whole Olympic family for welcoming development," Secretary Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Dr. Malik Adnan said.

Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation Secretary General Adnan Malik, who is currently in New York for finalizing the USA team to visit Pakistan for a three matches bilateral series, in August this year, said that is a very welcoming decision of the Pakistan Olympic Association to include Soccer Futsal in the 34th National Games to be scheduled in Quetta, Balochistan in May this year.

Malik Mehran Ali, Chairman Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation, President Hazrat Ali Kakkar and Secretary Dr. Adnan thanked Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen Retired Syed Arif Hasan and Secretary General Khalid Mehmood Chaudhry for including exhibition competitions of the year in the 34th National Games.

The 34th National Games will be held in Quetta from May 15-23 and the event will feature 32 different sports events for Men and Women.

In response to a question, Dr. Malik Adnan said that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan, but there is a need to provide resources and facilities to the players so that they should come up not only at the national level but also represent Pakistan in the international competitions.

Hazrat Ali Kakkar said that the game of Soccer Futsal has become common and popular in educational institutions, boys and girls of schools and colleges are playing this game with passion. He said that Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation will use all the resources to promote the sport of Soccer Futsal in the country.

Dr. Malik Adnan said talks have already been finalized with the USA Soccer Futsal Association to visit Pakistan for the three matches Series in Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar or Karachi and certainly efforts have been made to invite other international teams so that to ensure international exposure to our players – both male and female at their door steps.

Hazrat Ali said that there is a lot of game talent in Pakistan among both boys and girls. He said even the players of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have come up with more talent during the National Junior and National Senior Soccer Futsal Championships regularly being organized by the Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation due to the support extended by Malik Mehraban Ali. He said with the inclusion of the Soccer Futsal in the 34th National Games the players would get opportunities to exhibit their skills with better competitions being part of the prestigious Games.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan USA Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Male New York Adnan Malik May August Women Olympics Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

42 seconds ago
 Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full m ..

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

22 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches â€˜Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches â€˜Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planningâ€™ campaign; offers p ..

30 minutes ago
 Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: ..

Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: Judicial Department

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 ..

Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 drug seizures in 2022

2 hours ago
 Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in ..

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in success of CPEC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.