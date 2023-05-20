UrduPoint.com

34th National Games: Pak Army Wins Title Of Baseball Event

Muhammad Rameez Published May 20, 2023 | 10:26 PM

34th National Games: Pak Army wins title of baseball event

The Pak Army defeated Pak Wapda by 15 to 0 runs in the 5th innings, to secure 1st position and win Gold Medal in the baseball event of the ongoing 34th National Games being held in Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Pak Army defeated Pak Wapda by 15 to 0 runs in the 5th innings, to secure 1st position and win Gold Medal in the baseball event of the ongoing 34th National Games being held in Quetta on Saturday.

Pak Wapda fetched 2nd Position with Silver Medal while HEC secured 3rd Position with Bronze Medal in the Tournament.

Earlier, the Chief guest, Chaudhary Yaqoob, Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, lauded the Balochistan Govt, especially its Sports Department, for getting assembled athletes from across the country including the far-flung areas in Balochistan under one platform for the mega National Event.

"It is an excellent effort in the current situation when the nation is faced with a tense situation due to unprecedented economic issues and other challenges.

"It will help promote brotherhood among the people of all provinces and bring them closer and unite them, he said.

The Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary General Khalid Mahmood said that currently the event is being held in peaceful and relaxed atmospheres due to best coordination efforts and due to the excellent security arrangements for the mega-events, which has enabled the athletes to focus on the game and performance at their best.

He was all praise for the Balochistan govt for the provision of the best arrangements and excellent security to the sports persons who are in Quetta for the National Games.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Army Sports HEC Gold Silver Olympics Bronze Event All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Events held across globe in support of Pakistan's ..

Events held across globe in support of Pakistan's armed forces

3 minutes ago
 EAD clarify Pakistan received $15.4bln in 10 month ..

EAD clarify Pakistan received $15.4bln in 10 months

2 minutes ago
 G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - ..

G7's 2024 Summit to Take Place in Italy's Apulia - Italian Prime Minister Giorg ..

2 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan retreats com ..

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan retreats commitment to bring May9 culprits ..

2 minutes ago
 Recurrent, unscheduled power outages affecting fun ..

Recurrent, unscheduled power outages affecting functioning of filtration plants, ..

2 minutes ago
 After attacking defence installations, Imran beggi ..

After attacking defence installations, Imran begging for US help: Atta Tarar

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.