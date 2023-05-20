34th National Games: Pak Army wins title of baseball event

The Pak Army defeated Pak Wapda by 15 to 0 runs in the 5th innings, to secure 1st position and win Gold Medal in the baseball event of the ongoing 34th National Games being held in Quetta on Saturday

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Pak Army defeated Pak Wapda by 15 to 0 runs in the 5th innings, to secure 1st position and win Gold Medal in the baseball event of the ongoing 34th National Games being held in Quetta on Saturday.

Pak Wapda fetched 2nd Position with Silver Medal while HEC secured 3rd Position with Bronze Medal in the Tournament.

Earlier, the Chief guest, Chaudhary Yaqoob, Vice President of the Pakistan Olympic Association, lauded the Balochistan Govt, especially its Sports Department, for getting assembled athletes from across the country including the far-flung areas in Balochistan under one platform for the mega National Event.

"It is an excellent effort in the current situation when the nation is faced with a tense situation due to unprecedented economic issues and other challenges.

"It will help promote brotherhood among the people of all provinces and bring them closer and unite them, he said.

The Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary General Khalid Mahmood said that currently the event is being held in peaceful and relaxed atmospheres due to best coordination efforts and due to the excellent security arrangements for the mega-events, which has enabled the athletes to focus on the game and performance at their best.

He was all praise for the Balochistan govt for the provision of the best arrangements and excellent security to the sports persons who are in Quetta for the National Games.