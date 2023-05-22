UrduPoint.com

34th National Games: Punjab, Navy Register Wins In Tennis Event

Published May 22, 2023

34th National Games: Punjab, Navy register wins in tennis event

Punjab and Navy registered wins in their opening matches of the tennis event of the 34th National Games at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Punjab and Navy registered wins in their opening matches of the tennis event of the 34th National Games at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex Islamabad on Monday.

Punjab beat Sindh in the first tie, comfortably winning both the singles to advance to the 2nd round. Punjab's Faizan Fayyaz overcame Sindh's Zubair Raja 6-1 6-3, while Asad Zaman defeated Sheeraz Bhand 7-6 (4), 6-1.

In the second tie, Navy overpowered Balochistan 2-1. In singles, Rizwan Shah of Balochistan beat Taimor Malik of Navy 7-5 6-4 in a well-fought contest. In the other singles, Navy's Aqeel Shabbir outclassed Zafar Ahmed of Balochistan 6-2 6-0 In doubles, the pair of Aqeel Shabbir and Taimur Malik beat Zafar Ahmad and Rizwan Shah 6-2, 6-2.

Earlier, the Captain's Meeting of all the participating teams was held at the Referee's Office. Arif Qureshi chaired the meeting, whereas Col. (retd) Gul Rehman, secretary PTF and Chairman Organizing Committee, and Mumtaz Yousaf, senior vice president Balochistan Tennis Association and Member of Organizing Committee of the 34th National Games � Tennis also attended the meeting. After explaining the rules and regulations of the Games to all the Captains and officials of the teams, a draw ceremony for the team event of men and women was held.

The top four teams of the men's team Event are Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The top two teams of the women's team event are Pakistan WAPDA and Pakistan Army.

