LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Wushu , judo, table tennis and taekwondo training camps of Punjab teams continued here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall in connection with 34th National Games scheduled to be staged at Quetta from May 22.

The rigorous training camps of different Punjab sports squads are being organised on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail so that Punjab athletes could offer medal winning performances in National Games.

Dr Asif Tufail said that National Games is the biggest sports event of the country and keeping in view this factor our athletes must demonstrate their best performance to script favourable results against top athletes of the country.

He further said that all members of Punjab contingent must focus on demonstrating their best sports skills and techniques during National Games. "Our athletes are quite talented and we are pretty confident that they will bag plenty of medals in the National Games sports extravaganza".