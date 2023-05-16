UrduPoint.com

34th National Games: Punjab's Wushu, Judo, Table Tennis And Taekwondo Training Camps Continue

Muhammad Rameez Published May 16, 2023 | 08:15 PM

34th National Games: Punjab's Wushu, judo, table tennis and taekwondo training camps continue

Wushu , judo, table tennis and taekwondo training camps of Punjab teams continued here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall in connection with 34th National Games scheduled to be staged at Quetta from May 22

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Wushu , judo, table tennis and taekwondo training camps of Punjab teams continued here on Tuesday at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall in connection with 34th National Games scheduled to be staged at Quetta from May 22.

The rigorous training camps of different Punjab sports squads are being organised on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail so that Punjab athletes could offer medal winning performances in National Games.

Dr Asif Tufail said that National Games is the biggest sports event of the country and keeping in view this factor our athletes must demonstrate their best performance to script favourable results against top athletes of the country.

He further said that all members of Punjab contingent must focus on demonstrating their best sports skills and techniques during National Games. "Our athletes are quite talented and we are pretty confident that they will bag plenty of medals in the National Games sports extravaganza".

Related Topics

Tennis Quetta Sports Punjab May Event All From Best Top

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of new cohort of graduates of ‘ ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia without education and knowledge, a fresh po ..

Russia without education and knowledge, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opini ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine Officially Joins Tallinn-Based NATO Cyberd ..

Ukraine Officially Joins Tallinn-Based NATO Cyberdefense Center - Foreign Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Says Finalizing Draft Law That Reg ..

Russian Cabinet Says Finalizing Draft Law That Regulates Entry, Exit of Foreigne ..

4 minutes ago
 Wall graffiti begins under clean & green campaign

Wall graffiti begins under clean & green campaign

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Deputy Interior Minister arrives to sign Roa ..

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister arrives to sign Road to Makkah Project

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.