34th National Games to kick off from May 12

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Provincial Sports and Culture Minister of Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Hazara on Tuesday said that the 34th National Games would kick off in Quetta from May 12.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudous Bezinjo would be the chief guest at the occasion and formally inaugurate the Games for which all arrangements had been made, he told APP over the phone.

Secretary Sports Ishaq Jamali, DIG Quetta Azfar Mahesar, when contacted, told media men at Ayub Stadium Quetta that they had made all-out efforts for the smooth conduct of the Games. DG Sports Balochistan Dara Baloch was also present.

Abdul Khaliq Hazara said that since 2004, national games had not been organized in Quetta, "but since 2019, after the arrival of our government, we have started efforts to hold the National Games in Quetta with tireless efforts". He added that after hard work, they had managed to organize a mega event in a befitting manner.

The 34th National Games, he said, would be organized in two phases because the province did not have sufficient resources of accommodation for the players. The second phase would continue from May 22-30, he added.

7000 athletes, including officials would be coming to participate from across Pakistan in the Games, he said while expressing hope that the event would turn out to be memorable.

Hazara said arrangements had been made well in time with mega sports infrastructures developed of international standard so that the players would enjoy playing different games.

In response to a question, he said that 32 sports would be organized in Quetta, while four games including swimming, cycling, rifle shooting and softball competitions would be conducted outside the city due to the lack of swimming pool in Quetta.

Hazara further informed that the provincial government was spending Rs. 400 million on the Games, which includes the cost of repairing the grounds, beautification, construction of roads, guest accommodation, food and drink, security transport, prizes and other matters.

DIG Quetta Ghulam Azfar Mehsar said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the mega event with more than 2500 Police and FC personnel would be deployed, while the Pakistan Army had been kept on standby for those coming from outside.

Full security had been provided to the officials and athletes at the places where the competitions will be held, whereas security would be made to other distinguished guests coming to Balochistan from all over the country, the minister concluded.