UrduPoint.com

34th National Games' Torch Warmly Received By Hockey Olympian Rahim Khan At Bacha Khan Airport

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 07, 2023 | 08:30 PM

34th National Games' Torch warmly received by hockey Olympian Rahim Khan at Bacha Khan Airport

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Torch of the 34th National Games, which was lit at Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi on Sunday morning, was brought to Bacha Khan International Airport by Flight No. 9P865 in Fly Jinnah and was received by Hockey Olympian Rahim Khan here on Sunday evening.

General Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Deputy Director of Operations Jamshed Baloch, Deputy Director of Sports Syed Jafar Shah, Deputy Chef de Mission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Contingent for 34th National Games Ilyas Afridi, Tehsinullah, international gold medalist Taekwondo player Hania Khan, Ex-Sports In-charge Khpal Kor Model school Swat and national player Miss Sumayyah, President Sports Writers Association KP Asim Sheraz and other officials of the KP Olympic Association were also present.

The 34th National Games Torch was carried hand to hand and a large number of men, women and children and other visitors present at the Airport waiting for their loved one at the arrival and departure counters held photos and video sessions with the Torch soon after reaching Peshawar.

Officials of Fly Jinnah, PIA, ASF, CCA also participated in the ceremony at the Airport. The Torch would be brought from Bacha Khan International Airport to Peshawar Sports Complex where legends including Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan, four times international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam, National Badminton Champion Murad Ali, Asian gold medalist Murad Khan, international medalist boxer Hadi Kamal, Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and former sports minister KP Syed Aqil Shah, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Riaz Anwar, Secretary Sports Mushtaq Ahmad, Director General Sports Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, other office-bearers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association would receive, followed by an official Dinner and firework.

The Torch would stay at the Peshawar Sports Complex overnight and would be handed over to the officials of the PAF Base Peshawar and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House.

From the Governor House in the morning, the Torch Relay through traditional Tangha would be taken to interior City including Sethi House, Gol Ghatrri, Fort Balahisar, and Peshawar Museum. In this connection a gathering reception would also be organized in Sethi house, followed by a Musical Night and official dinner.

On the morning of May 9, the Torch would be handed to the officials of the Punjab Olympic Association at the Attock Bridge (Khairabad) by KP Olympic Association.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Punjab Swat Badminton Hania Attock Jamshed Ghulam Ali May Women Sunday Gold Olympics Afridi From Asia PIA Boxer Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

11 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

21 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

21 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

21 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.