34th National Games' Torch warmly received by hockey Olympian Rahim Khan at Bacha Khan Airport

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Torch of the 34th National Games, which was lit at Mazar-e-Quaid Karachi on Sunday morning, was brought to Bacha Khan International Airport by Flight No. 9P865 in Fly Jinnah and was received by Hockey Olympian Rahim Khan here on Sunday evening.

General Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association Zulfiqar Ali Butt, Deputy Director of Operations Jamshed Baloch, Deputy Director of Sports Syed Jafar Shah, Deputy Chef de Mission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Contingent for 34th National Games Ilyas Afridi, Tehsinullah, international gold medalist Taekwondo player Hania Khan, Ex-Sports In-charge Khpal Kor Model school Swat and national player Miss Sumayyah, President Sports Writers Association KP Asim Sheraz and other officials of the KP Olympic Association were also present.

The 34th National Games Torch was carried hand to hand and a large number of men, women and children and other visitors present at the Airport waiting for their loved one at the arrival and departure counters held photos and video sessions with the Torch soon after reaching Peshawar.

Officials of Fly Jinnah, PIA, ASF, CCA also participated in the ceremony at the Airport. The Torch would be brought from Bacha Khan International Airport to Peshawar Sports Complex where legends including Jansher Khan, Qamar Zaman, Mohib Ullah Khan, four times international gold medalist athlete Bahre Karam, National Badminton Champion Murad Ali, Asian gold medalist Murad Khan, international medalist boxer Hadi Kamal, Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association and former sports minister KP Syed Aqil Shah, Adviser to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Riaz Anwar, Secretary Sports Mushtaq Ahmad, Director General Sports Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood, other office-bearers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association would receive, followed by an official Dinner and firework.

The Torch would stay at the Peshawar Sports Complex overnight and would be handed over to the officials of the PAF Base Peshawar and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali at Governor House.

From the Governor House in the morning, the Torch Relay through traditional Tangha would be taken to interior City including Sethi House, Gol Ghatrri, Fort Balahisar, and Peshawar Museum. In this connection a gathering reception would also be organized in Sethi house, followed by a Musical Night and official dinner.

On the morning of May 9, the Torch would be handed to the officials of the Punjab Olympic Association at the Attock Bridge (Khairabad) by KP Olympic Association.