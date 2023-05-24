UrduPoint.com

34th National Games: Wapda, Army Advance To Finals Of Tennis Event

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 24, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Pakistan Wapda and Pakistan Army made it to the finals of both men's singles and women's singles tennis events of the 34th National Games after defeating their respective opponents at PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, here on Wednesday

Wapda maintained their unbeaten run in the men's singles event, overpowering Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 2-0.

Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan downed Muhammad Shoaib 6-1, 6-2, while Muhammad Abid beat Yousaf Khalil 6-4, 7-5 in a well-fought contest. ���������� In the best match of the day, Abdullah Adnan of Army beat Barkatullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 7-5, 6-2, after fighting back from 0-4 in the first set.

In another match, Army's Huzaifa Abdul Rehman defeated Hamid Israr of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6-0, 6-0.

The finals will be played on Thursday.

Following are the results of the matches played on Wednesday.

RESULTS:� MEN'S TEAM EVENT (SEMI-FINAL) WAPDA beat PAF�2-0 SINGLES � �AQEEL KHAN (WAPDA)� � � � � � � � beat������� MUHAMMAD SHOAIB (PAF)��� 6-1, 6-2 � �MUHAMMAD ABID (WAPDA)������� beat������� YOUSF KHALIL (PAF)���������������� 6-4, 7-5 ARMY beat KPK�2-0 SINGLES � ����ABDULLAH ADNAN (ARMY)������� beat����� BARKATULLAH (KPK)�7-5, 6-2 � ��� HUZAIFA A.

REHMAN (ARMY)����� beat���� HAMID�ISRAR�(KPK)�6-0, 6-0 �WOMEN'S TEAM EVENT (SEMI-FINAL) ARMY beat BALOCHISTAN�� 2-0 SINGLES � �AMNA ALI QAYYUM (ARMY)���� beat��� LATIFA�YOUSOFI (BAL)�� 6-0, 6-0 � ��MAHIN AFTAB���������� (ARMY)���� beat��� ZARA AFZAL�������� (BAL)�6-0, 6-0 WAPDA beat�ISLAMABAD�2-0 SINGLES� �SARA MAHBOOB (WAPDA)������� beat��� KAINAT ALI (IBD)������������� 6-0, 6-0� USHNA SOHAIL��� (WAPDA)������ beat��� ZAINAB ALI RAJA (IBD)�� 6-0, 6-0.

