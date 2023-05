34th National Games: Wapda wins men, women team tennis titles

Pakistan Wapda emerged victorious in both men and women's tennis team events of the 34th National Games, stunning Pakistan Army in the showdowns at the PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ):Pakistan Wapda emerged victorious in both men and women's tennis team events of the 34th National Games, stunning Pakistan Army in the showdowns at the PTF Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, here on Thursday.

In the men's final, Wapda beat�Army 2-1 to claim the gold medal.

Pakistan No.1 Aqeel Khan provided Wapda a solid start by beating young Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 6-1.

Army's Huzaifa Abdul Rehman then evened the tie by beating Muhammad Abid 6-0, 6-0.

In the deciding doubles, seasoned Aqeel and Shahzad Khan defeated Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Abdullah Adnan.

Wapda's women's team in their corresponding final triumphed over Army 2-0 to clinch the gold medal.

Sarah Mahboob Khan edged passed upcoming Amna Ali Qayum 6-2, 6-3, while� Ushna Suhail staved off challenge from Mahin Aftab to win a three-set tough contest 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Results detail: MEN'S TEAM EVENT-FINAL WAPDA beat ARMY�� 2-1 SINGLES: � AQEEL KHAN( WAPDA) beat ABDULLAH ADNAN( ARMY)� 6-2,6-1 � HUZAIFA A.REHMAN(ARMY) beat MUHAMMAD ABID �6-0,6-0 �DOUBLES � � AQEEL KHAN/SHAHZAD KHAN(WAPDA)� beat ABDULLAH ADNAN/HUZAIFA (ARMY) 6-2,6-3 WOMEN'S TEAM EVENT-FINAL WAPDA beat ARMY 2-0 SINGLES � SARA MAHBOOB (WAPDA)����� beat��� AMNA ALI QAYYUM (ARMY) 6-2, 6-3 � USHNA SOHAIL��� (WAPDA)����� beat��� MAHIN AFTAB (ARMY)� 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 �MEN'S SINGLES-FIRST ROUND � ASAD ZAMAN( PUNJAB)�������� beat�� MUZAMIL BHAND (SINDH)� 6-1,6-1 � UZHAIR KHAN (HEC)� � � � � � � �beat� ZAFAR AHMED�(BAL)����� 6-1,6-0 � ZUBAIR RAJA� (SINDH)� � � � � � beat� NOFIL MALIK�������� (NAVY)�� 6-2,6-0 � LADIES SINGLES-FIRST ROUND � LABIKA IQBAL� (PUNJAB)�������� beat� MARYUM������������� ( KPK)�� 6-0,6-1 �MEN'S DOUBLES ( FIRST ROUND) � �RIZWAN SHAH/ZAFAR AHMAD(BAL)� beat� UZHAIR KHAN/ALI TALHA(HEC) 6-0,4-6,10-4 � �FAIZAN FAYYAZ/ASAD ZAMAN(PUB)� beat� AQIB HAYAT/IMADULLAH(HEC) 3-6,6-3.

10-0� DOUBLES -PRE-QUARTERFINALS � SHAHZAD KHAN/MUDASSAR MURTAZ(WAPDA) beat MURAD /SHERAZ BHAND(SND),6-1,6-2 � MUHAMMAD SHOAIB/YOUSAF KHALIL(PAF) �������beat NAVEED SHAH/OSAMA KHAN� 6-0,6-1 � BARKATULLAH/ SAQIB HAYAT (KPK)� � � � � � � � � � �beat� HASAN ALI/ MAZHAR (PUB) -6-0,6-3� � SYED NOFIL KALEEM/M.TALHA(IBD)� � � � � � � � � � �beat� �AQEEL SHABBIR/TAIMUR MALIK(NAVY) 6-2,6-1 � �ASAD ZAMAN/FAIZAN FAYYAZ(PUB)� � � � � � � � � � �beat� HAMID ISRAR/INAM GUL(KPK) 7-6(4),6-3 � AHMAD NAEL QURESHI/M.HUZAIFA(IBD)� � � � � � � �beat� HUAIMA A.REHMAN/M.SALAR(ARMY)� 6-3,6-4 � AQEEL KHAN / M. ABID (WAPDA)� � � � � � � � � � � � � � beat ZAFAR AHMAD / RIZWAN SHAH (BAL) 6-0,6-0 �WOMEN DOUBLES( FIRST ROUND) � TAHREEM YOUSAF/YOUMNA MALIK (SINDH) beat� ZARA� AFZAL/LATIFA(BAL) 7-5,1-6,10-7 � FATIMA ALI/ZAINAB ALI(IBD)� � � � � � � � � � � � � � � beat� � AYESHA/MAHNOOR(HEC) 6-4,7-5� MEHVISH CHISHTIE/KAINAT ALI(IBD)� � � � � � � � beat��� MINIHAL/RUBAB(KPK)� � � 6-1,6-1� MARIAM / OREEN(KPK) W/O MAHEEN AFTAB/ZOHA ASIM(ARMY)