QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Wapda emerged as the ultimate gold winner of the women's softball event of the ongoing 34th National Games in Quetta, beating Quetta, which won third place and grabbed silver medal while HEC won third place, grabbing bronze medal in the grand event.

The grand finale was a big encounter of the day-4 in which Pak Wapda overcame Pak Army by an inning and 3 Runs (Total 13 to 10 Runs) to win the Gold Medal.

For the winners Pak Wapda, Madiha, Ayesha and Noreena played extremely scoring three runs each while they were well assisted by Saiqa and Sidra Iram, who scored 2 Runs each.

For the silver medalist Pak Army, Zahida scored 3 Runs (Including 2 Home Runs inside the Park) and Fariha scored 02 Runs while 01 Run each was scored Humaira, Mayda, Rashida, Aasia, and Ansa.

Muhammad Jahangir, Deputy Secretary General, Pakistan Olympic Association, graced the occasion as chief guest at the final match.

MPA Baluchistan Ahmed Nawaz Baloch, Haider Lehri, President, the Softball Federation of Pakistan, and Asif Azeem, secretary General of the Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the final ceremony, the Chief Guest Muhammad Jahangir appreciated the zeal and commitment shown by participating teams and members and hoped that they will play with the same sportsman spirit in the future as well.

He said that making to the top national event and performing well is in itself an outstanding achievement for the participating teams and players.

The organizer Softball Federation of Pakistan President Mr Haider Lehri and Secretary General Asif Azeem were happy over the successful holding of the event and said women's softball on Monday became the first discipline to reach the final stage at the National Games with Pakistan Army and Wapda setting up the gold-medal for Tuesday, May 16, which turned to be a great day, resulting in Gold for Wapda and Silver for the Army teams.