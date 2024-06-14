34th National Games winners honored with cash incentives

On the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, honoured the medal winners in 34th National Games held last year in Quetta and distributed Rs. 6.3 million among them

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) On the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, honoured the medal winners in 34th National Games held last year in Quetta and distributed Rs. 6.3 million among them.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Sports Arena here Friday in which Additional Director General Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest who distributed cash incentives of Rs. 300,000 to gold medal winners, Rs. 200,000 to silver medalists and Rs. 100,000 to bronze medalists.

It is worth mentioning here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa athletes, both male and female, got 49 medals including four gold medals, one each in badminton and judo and two-gold medals in sailing.

Director Sports Azizullah, Secretary KP Badminton Association Amjad Khan, Assistant Director of Sports Amjad Iqbal, Coaches and other personalities were present on the occasion.

In the National Games 2023 which was held in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won four gold medals in badminton, judo and sailing, while judo, karate, 6 silvers in wrestling, sailing, while browser won medals in badminton, bodybuilding, cycling, boxing, judo, karate, shooting, squash, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, archery and Wushu.

Murad Khan in badminton, Sabir Shah in judo, and Amina Ajmal in sailing won gold medals, Malaika Noor in judo, Samad Afridi in wrestling, Najeebullah Khan, RD Khan, Tariqur Rehman, Kashif Saeed, Taimur Iqbal, Hijab Ajmal in sailing. Rapail Javed won silver while in Badminton Iqra Ishaq, Noor, Tanu Zaman, Sapna, Khalid Khan in Body Building, Umar Farooq, Khizr Hayat, Faisal Khan Hasnain and Yusuf in Cycling, Muhammad Ijaz in Boxing, Kulsoom, Komal Henna in Judo, Iqra, and Sabir Shah, Abrar Khan, Murad Khan in Karate, Ehtsham, Umar Afridi, Shoding, Hara Aqeel, Zahra Abdullah, Umm Kulsoom, Nimra Aqeel, Taekwondo Irfan, Tariq Khan, Amina, Hadiya Naeem, Saeeda Hajra Shah in squash. Kainat, Tennis, Barkat Ullah, Saqib Hayat, Hamid Israr and Inam Gul, Weightlifting Nafeesa, Wrestling Roozi Khan, Marjan Khan Shahab Din, Neemat Gul, Archery Israr, Wajahat Ali, Abdul Hahab and Wushomin Javed, Umar, Sana, Jawaria and Maria won browser medals in competitions.