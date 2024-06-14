34th National Games Winners Honored With Cash Incentives
Muhammad Rameez Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM
On the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, honoured the medal winners in 34th National Games held last year in Quetta and distributed Rs. 6.3 million among them
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) On the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the Directorate General sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association, honoured the medal winners in 34th National Games held last year in Quetta and distributed Rs. 6.3 million among them.
A ceremony in this regard was held at Sports Arena here Friday in which Additional Director General Miss Rashida Ghaznavi was the chief guest who distributed cash incentives of Rs. 300,000 to gold medal winners, Rs. 200,000 to silver medalists and Rs. 100,000 to bronze medalists.
It is worth mentioning here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa athletes, both male and female, got 49 medals including four gold medals, one each in badminton and judo and two-gold medals in sailing.
Director Sports Azizullah, Secretary KP Badminton Association Amjad Khan, Assistant Director of Sports Amjad Iqbal, Coaches and other personalities were present on the occasion.
In the National Games 2023 which was held in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won four gold medals in badminton, judo and sailing, while judo, karate, 6 silvers in wrestling, sailing, while browser won medals in badminton, bodybuilding, cycling, boxing, judo, karate, shooting, squash, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, archery and Wushu.
Murad Khan in badminton, Sabir Shah in judo, and Amina Ajmal in sailing won gold medals, Malaika Noor in judo, Samad Afridi in wrestling, Najeebullah Khan, RD Khan, Tariqur Rehman, Kashif Saeed, Taimur Iqbal, Hijab Ajmal in sailing. Rapail Javed won silver while in Badminton Iqra Ishaq, Noor, Tanu Zaman, Sapna, Khalid Khan in Body Building, Umar Farooq, Khizr Hayat, Faisal Khan Hasnain and Yusuf in Cycling, Muhammad Ijaz in Boxing, Kulsoom, Komal Henna in Judo, Iqra, and Sabir Shah, Abrar Khan, Murad Khan in Karate, Ehtsham, Umar Afridi, Shoding, Hara Aqeel, Zahra Abdullah, Umm Kulsoom, Nimra Aqeel, Taekwondo Irfan, Tariq Khan, Amina, Hadiya Naeem, Saeeda Hajra Shah in squash. Kainat, Tennis, Barkat Ullah, Saqib Hayat, Hamid Israr and Inam Gul, Weightlifting Nafeesa, Wrestling Roozi Khan, Marjan Khan Shahab Din, Neemat Gul, Archery Israr, Wajahat Ali, Abdul Hahab and Wushomin Javed, Umar, Sana, Jawaria and Maria won browser medals in competitions.
Recent Stories
Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order
Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police
Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25
Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO
District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid
Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..
Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase
Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters
SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan's tennis future bright: ITA President1 hour ago
-
Athletics camp to start from June 233 hours ago
-
Haidar Sultan grabs gold medal in Brics Games3 hours ago
-
Fast start powers Auckland Blues into Super Rugby final5 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New Guinea7 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today7 hours ago
-
Punjab allocates Rs 7600m for sports, youth affairs20 hours ago
-
Pakistan Football League to commence on Oct 15: Chairman PFL22 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherlands23 hours ago
-
Weather may ruin Pakistan’s chances of qualification to Super Eight23 hours ago
-
Netherlands opt to field v Bangladesh in T20 World Cup24 hours ago
-
Terzic quits as coach of Champions League finalists Dortmund1 day ago