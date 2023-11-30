Open Menu

35th Edition Of KP Snooker Championship To Be Held In Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

Muhammad Rameez Published November 30, 2023 | 06:48 PM

35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

The 35th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship will be held in the first week of December in internationally recognized Red & White Snooker Club Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President KP Snooker and Billiard Association Zulfiqar Butt said here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The 35th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship will be held in the first week of December in internationally recognized Red & White Snooker Club Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President KP Snooker and Billiard Association Zulfiqar Butt said here on Thursday.

He stated this while talking to media persons.

Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Association Muhammad Faisal was nominated as organizing secretary, he added.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the Championship in three stages at different levels which were held in Peshawar, Abbottabad and Muzaffarabad, adding 64 players’ qualified players would take part in the championship.

The president said under the format issued by Pakistan Snooker Federation, all the 64 qualifier players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would take part and among them eight top players would represent the province in the forthcoming National Snooker and Billiard Championship.

He said both Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK had been included with KP by Pakistan Snooker and Billiard Federation.

It had decided to hold the oldest snooker Championship for the first time in Muzaffarabad, a city of AJK, he added.

He was thankful to the President Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah who awarded the 35-year old trophy for the Championship.

He said international snooker player Sarjeel Ahmad would defend his title wherein international standard snooker club would facilitate the players during the championship.

APP/ijz/

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Abbottabad Gilgit Baltistan Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir December Olympics Media All From Top

Recent Stories

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

Post-graduate students’ conference at PU IER

3 minutes ago
 Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says ..

Steps to be taken for promotion of livestock, says Naqvi

3 minutes ago
 Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without procee ..

Sara Inam’s murder case adjourned without proceedings

3 minutes ago
 Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

Ceremony at PU to honour 26 researchers

3 minutes ago
 Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up with ..

Seasonal release of Mangla Dam water steps up without any break: Water level gra ..

3 minutes ago
 Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

Tik Toker awarded death sentence for murder

3 minutes ago
Planning Minister reviews progress on water resour ..

Planning Minister reviews progress on water resource, National Water Policy

3 minutes ago
 102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 m ..

102 illegal profiteers receive fines of Rs.0.629 million

3 minutes ago
 DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water res ..

DG PCRWR for tech innovation to overcome water resources management challenges

3 minutes ago
 Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to b ..

Women University Multan (WUM) 6th convocation to be held on Dec 4

2 minutes ago
 Former UK finance minister Alistair Darling dies a ..

Former UK finance minister Alistair Darling dies aged 70: family

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris in IIOJK in grave danger of ethnic clean ..

Kashmiris in IIOJK in grave danger of ethnic cleansing in name of Indian self-de ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports