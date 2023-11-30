35th edition of KP Snooker Championship to be held in Dec: Zulfiqar Butt

The 35th edition of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Championship will be held in the first week of December in internationally recognized Red & White Snooker Club Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, President KP Snooker and Billiard Association Zulfiqar Butt said here on Thursday

He stated this while talking to media persons.

Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snooker Association Muhammad Faisal was nominated as organizing secretary, he added.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the Championship in three stages at different levels which were held in Peshawar, Abbottabad and Muzaffarabad, adding 64 players’ qualified players would take part in the championship.

The president said under the format issued by Pakistan Snooker Federation, all the 64 qualifier players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir would take part and among them eight top players would represent the province in the forthcoming National Snooker and Billiard Championship.

He said both Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK had been included with KP by Pakistan Snooker and Billiard Federation.

It had decided to hold the oldest snooker Championship for the first time in Muzaffarabad, a city of AJK, he added.

He was thankful to the President Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah who awarded the 35-year old trophy for the Championship.

He said international snooker player Sarjeel Ahmad would defend his title wherein international standard snooker club would facilitate the players during the championship.

