36 International Skiers Arrive To Chip In Races In Pakistan

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ):As many as 36 international skiers from across the globe arrived in Pakistan on Monday to participate in different categories of international ski races at the attractive Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

It is indeed a landmark event as international skiers from nine countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Canada, Greece, Tajikistan, Timor, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom will be participating in the FIS races on the slopes of enchanting ski resort, said a press release issued here.

These skiers will be racing in slalom and giant slalom categories of Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup and CAS International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup.

Around 63 national skiers from various regions and ski associations of the country would also be seen in action during these events.

Competing in the FIS races against the highly ranked skiers of the world would provide an excellent opportunity to Pakistani athletes to showcase their talent at international level and learn from their competitors' experience.

To mark this momentous occasion, Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan has also released an exciting promo, highlighting the electrifying and thrilling experience of this sport.

Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force is earnestly working for the promotion of winter sports in the country and holding such events would not only boost the tourism industry in the magnificent mountains of Pakistan but also help in projecting a positive image of the country all over the world.

