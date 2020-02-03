36 Intl skiers to participate 'Ski Races' at Malam Jabba

Around 36 international skiers from across the globe Monday arrived Pakistan to participate in different categories of international ski races at the Malam Jabba Ski Resort

"It is indeed a landmark event as 36 international skiers from nine countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Canada, Greece, Tajikistan, Timor, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom will be participating in the FIS races on the slopes of enchanting ski resort. These skiers will be racing in slalom and giant slalom categories of Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Karakoram Alpine Ski Cup," a Pakistan Air Force press release said.

It added that as many as 63 national skiers from various regions and ski associations of the country would also be seen in action during these events.

Pakistan athletes competing in the FIS races against the highly ranked skiers of the world would get an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent at international level and learn from their competitors' experience.

To mark this momentous occasion, Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan has also released an exciting promo, highlighting the electrifying and thrilling experience of this sport.

Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force is earnestly working for the promotion of winter sports in the country and holding such events would not only boost the tourism industry in the magnificent mountains of Pakistan but also help in projecting a positive image of the country all over the world.