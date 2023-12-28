36th Federal Cup Tennis C’ships from Jan 1

The 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships will be held from January 1-7 at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)-SDA Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships will be held from January 1-7 at Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF)-SDA Tennis Complex, Garden Avenue, Islamabad.

The event will see top-notch national players vying for top honours in different categories of Men, Women, Boys 18&Under, Boys 14&U and Boys and girls 10, said a statement issued here.

Elite players of the country including Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Abid, Barkatullah and many other national players and those of all affiliated units of PTF - Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, SNGPL, POF Wah, Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK & Gilgit-Baltistan, have been invited to participate and show their prowess at the tennis extravaganza.

Meanwhile, Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, President of the Islamabad Tennis Association chaired the Executive Committee meeting and approved the arrangements for holding the Federal Cup Championships in a befitting manner.

The last date for the tournament entry is December, 29. After the deadline, no entry for any event will be accepted or entertained.