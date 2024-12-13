374-member KP Contingent To Participate In Quaid-e-Azam Games
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A 374-member contingent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa departed for Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games here from Peshawar sports Complex on Friday.
The contingent was officially seen off by the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan. The event is scheduled in Pakistan Sports board, Islamabad from December 14 to 19. Athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will compete in 15 men and 11 women categories respectively.
Addressing the see-off ceremony of the contingent of athletes the Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan expressed his best wishes for the team of the province and announced a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000 for gold medal winners at the Quaid-e-Azam Games, along with cash prizes for all medalists.
He encouraged the athletes to enter the field with passion and fully utilize their talents to bring laurels to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He emphasized the immense talent among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s athletes and expressed confidence that they would outperform competitors from other provinces and will win the maximum number of medals.
The event was also attended by Director Establishment Azizullah Jan, Deputy Director (Operations) Jamshed Baloch, Assistant Director (Accounts) Shah Faisal, along with all managers and coaches of the participating teams.
Notably Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan and Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan will lead the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent during the opening ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games.
