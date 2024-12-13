Open Menu

374-member KP Contingent To Participate In Quaid-e-Azam Games

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM

374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e-Azam Games

A 374-member contingent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa departed for Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games here from Peshawar Sports Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A 374-member contingent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa departed for Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games here from Peshawar sports Complex on Friday.

The contingent was officially seen off by the Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan. The event is scheduled in Pakistan Sports board, Islamabad from December 14 to 19. Athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will compete in 15 men and 11 women categories respectively.

Addressing the see-off ceremony of the contingent of athletes the Provincial Minister for Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan expressed his best wishes for the team of the province and announced a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000 for gold medal winners at the Quaid-e-Azam Games, along with cash prizes for all medalists.

He encouraged the athletes to enter the field with passion and fully utilize their talents to bring laurels to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He emphasized the immense talent among Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s athletes and expressed confidence that they would outperform competitors from other provinces and will win the maximum number of medals.

The event was also attended by Director Establishment Azizullah Jan, Deputy Director (Operations) Jamshed Baloch, Assistant Director (Accounts) Shah Faisal, along with all managers and coaches of the participating teams.

Notably Provincial Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan and Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan will lead the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa contingent during the opening ceremony of the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Nasir Lead Jamshed Shah Faisal December Women Gold Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies ..

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s visits Huawei Technologies’s Bantian headquarter

17 minutes ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

5 minutes ago
 374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e ..

374-member KP contingent to participate in Quaid-e-Azam Games

5 minutes ago
 National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Devel ..

National Seminar held on 'Ageing & Inclusive Development'

5 minutes ago
 20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship ..

20th batch completes Friends of Police Internship Programme

5 minutes ago
 KP food authority seals several milk shops

KP food authority seals several milk shops

5 minutes ago
WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation ..

WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation services

27 minutes ago
 England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifyin ..

England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying

24 minutes ago
 Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished

Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished

24 minutes ago
 England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifyin ..

England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying

24 minutes ago
 PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in se ..

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash

1 hour ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports