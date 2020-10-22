37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf to get underway

The 37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament featuring a galaxy of golfers of the country will be teed off here tomorrow, Friday at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The 37th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Tournament featuring a galaxy of golfers of the country will be teed off here tomorrow, Friday at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

This was stated by Sarmad Nadeem, Convenor Golf at a press conference on Thursday along with Raza Saeed, Tournament Director, Dr Dildar Hussain, Captain Golf, Ahsan Imran, CEO Millat Equipment and Imran Yaqub of Millat Tractors.

Sarmad Nadeem said that gradually the threat and scare of COVID-19 is receding and giving way to activity in the sports arenas COVID-19 hit the golf courses too causing total closure of golf courses, thus springing a big surprise on the yearning ones.

He further said that all golfers are glad and cheered up with the holding of this prestigious event in accordance with the golf Calendar schedule.

Ahsan Imran of Millat Group highlighted that this is an annual event of national standing full of competitive zest and vibrance and bestows an opportunity to young golf players to exhibit their abilities plus talent under moments of intense competitive pressure and gain recognition as players of merit. Ahsam Imran further explained that once again this year the title at stake is the Governors Cup, and remarkable performance resulting in triumph will serve to magnify the standing of the outstanding one as well as those who end up as runners up and secure third position.

Talking about the history of this championship, he said that this national golf event now enters into its 37th year. It owes its continuity to Chairman, Millat Group of Companies, Sikander Mustafa Khan.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that we are holding this event quite a long time which has given it a status of historic golfing event of the country", he added.

Undoubtedly this icon of the corporate world has to be recognized and appreciated for injecting abundant energy into this historical championship which was first time held in the year 1984, on the initiative of the then President of Pakistan and from year to year it has thrived, flourished and established itself as an essential happening of the annual golf calendar of Pakistan.

He said his organisation will continue its decades long association by patronising this event to play its due role in a national cause of promoting sports.

As for the competing golfers Raza Saeed, Tournament Director stated that love and passion for golf is certainly augmenting in the country and if we were to focus on Lahore, the numbers of the really good players is admirable and contribution of Gymkhana Golf Club is substantial. The adept ones feel facilitated by the Gymkhana Golf Club facilities like the driving range, the practice greens and the 18 holes golf course layout which is tree lined and has a unique look of its own that overawes the keen golfers. It is the lure of the golf course and its applaudable facilities that fresh faces turn up every now and then.

Raza Saeed said that amateurs competing for the main title are 170, while in other events ladies amateur are 34, senior amateurs are 90 and veterans are 42 while juniors are 20.

Evaluation of competitors participating in this championship is an important factor and in the handicap category 4 & below, the following Names need to be highlighted; Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Nauman Ilyas,Rustam Chatta, Capt Zain, Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Waleed Zubair, Salman Jehangir, Damil Ataullah, Ahsan Khawaja, Mohsen Zafar, Qasim Khan, Daniyal Lashari and Muhammed Shoaib.

Main Trophy will be awarded to the Champion with the best Net Score.The defending champion is Qasim Ali Khan of Lahore Gymkhana.

Ahsan Imran of Millat Group added that Millat is touching multiple facets of life including but not limited to agriculture, construction, haulage and ancillary activities such as water pumping and power generation.

Millat Tractors Limited has always been at the forefront of not only embracing change, but contributing towards the overall prosperity at the nation.