UrduPoint.com

3,822 Clubs Register Player Data

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 04:25 PM

3,822 clubs register player data

As the Pakistan Cricket Board continues its efforts to strengthen grassroots cricket, it has completed the second phase of club registration in which 3,822 clubs have registered the player data

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2021) As the Pakistan Cricket Board continues its efforts to strengthen grassroots cricket, it has completed the second phase of club registration in which 3,822 clubs have registered the player data.

As many as 844 clubs falling under the jurisdiction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association have provided the player data – which is the most from any of the six CAs. They are followed by Central Punjab CA (788 clubs), Sindh CA (670 clubs), Southern Punjab CA (517 clubs), Balochistan (512 clubs) and Northern CA (491 clubs).

Separately, 200 clubs will submit the requisite data when the club registration will resume early next year.

Following the completion of this phase of the process, the PCB will shortly begin the club scrutiny to award them memberships in accordance with the applicable regulations. The Frequently Asked Question document about the regulations through which Full, Associate and Affiliate memberships are awarded is available here.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab PCB From

Recent Stories

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

Soaring Covid rate prompts fresh fears in Germany

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Cust ..

Emirates Recognized for Excellence in Digital Customer Experience

22 minutes ago
 Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for ..

Cambodia rolls out COVID-19 vaccination drive for 5-year-olds with China's Sinov ..

13 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COV ..

Sri Lanka begins booster dose roll-out against COVID-19

13 minutes ago
 China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

China's Shijiazhuang reports six COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hu ..

Bulgaria Halts Gas Supplies to Serbia, Romania, Hungary After Pipeline Rupture

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.