38th National Boxing Championship by February end

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Topnotch national pugilists will have a chance to showcase their skills after a period of inactivity due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is set to hold the 38th National Boxing Championship by the end of next month.

"The topflight national boxing event will be held in Lahore from February 24 to March 1," Secretary PBF Col (r) Nasir Tung told APP.

According to Tung, the event would be conducted according to the International Boxing Association (AIBA) rules. The men boxers will compete in all the ten weight categories, while the bouts for women contenders will take place in five categories that include light flyweight, flyweight, featherweight, welterweight and middleweight.

He said boxers from all the affiliated units of PBF including, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, AJK, Army, PAF, Navy, K-Electric, KPT, WAPDA, Railways and Police would feature in the six-day event.

The PBF secretary said that all the units had been asked to arrange camps to train the boxers for the event. He said the Covid-19 derailed training programmes of the boxers last year but the federation gave them online workout plans under the supervision of national coaches.

"There has been a lack of activity for the boxers during the last year but we've tried to keep them fully fit and in good shape by regularly holding online training regimes for them.

"We hope quality performances and fights will take place during the championship," Tung added.

