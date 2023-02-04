UrduPoint.com

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament : Finals On Sunday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 04, 2023 | 08:18 PM

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament : Finals on Sunday

Remington Pharma will take on Diamond Paints in the main final of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday, Feb 5, 2023

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Remington Pharma will take on Diamond Paints in the main final of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday, Feb 5, 2023.

Before the main final, the subsidiary final will be played between FG/Din Polo and Platinum Homes/Master Paints at 1:30 pm. The special guest of the final is expected to be Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman, while many personalities including the sponsors Lahore Smart City high-ups, players, their families and polo lovers will also be present on the occasion.

Jinnah Polo Club Secretary Major Ali Taimur also thanked Lahore Smart City for sponsoring the two-week mega polo event. He said that after this last eight-goal event, the high-goal 14-goal competition is starting and from now on, the events will be more challenging and exciting. The team Remington Pharma consists of Basel Faisal Khokhar, Ahmad Zubair Butt, Ahmad Bilal Riaz and Hamza Mawaz Khan while Diamond Paints team comprises of Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Bilal Hayat Noon, Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) and Nico Roberts.

Related Topics

Lahore Governor Polo Punjab Basel Sunday Event From Love

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

21 minutes ago
 Zenhaeusern wins Chamonix slalom, Ginnis grabs fir ..

Zenhaeusern wins Chamonix slalom, Ginnis grabs first podium for Greece

27 seconds ago
 Revolutionary changes demand team work in health s ..

Revolutionary changes demand team work in health sector: minister

29 seconds ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi stresses importance of spor ..

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses importance of sports activities in healthy livin ..

30 seconds ago
 POP demands restoration of peace in militancy hit ..

POP demands restoration of peace in militancy hit areas, eradication of terroris ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.