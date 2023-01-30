3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Remington Pharma outplay SQ Seagold

Remington Pharma defeated SQ Seagold Polo team by 8-6 on the seventh day of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament, sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Remington Pharma defeated SQ Seagold Polo team by 8-6 on the seventh day of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament, sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Monday.

From Remington Pharma, Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as hero of the match as he played excellent polo and converted six superb goals out of eight while Ahmed Zubair Butt scored the remaining two goals for the winning team. Raja Jalal Arsalan hammered five goals and Qasim Khan struck one for SQ Seagold Polo team.

SQ Seagold opened the match with a field goal to take 1-0 a lead but Remington Pharma then made a strong comeback and fired in four back-to-back goals to earn a healthy 4-1 lead by the end of the first chukker. The second chukker was evenly poised as both the sides banged in a brace each with Remington Pharma still enjoying a 6-3 lead.

Both the sides continued to play well and succeeded in converting one goal each in the third chukker, making it 7-4 in the end of the third chukker.

The fourth and last chukker saw SQ Seagold playing better polo by converting a brace against one goal by Remington Pharma, who won the crucial encounter by a close margin of 8-6. John Fisher and Amirreza Behboudi supervised the match as field umpires.

Three important matches will be played tomorrow (Tuesday). In the points table, Remington Pharma team, in Pool A, has won both of the two games and has four points. SQ Seagold Polo team has played three matches, won two and lost one and also has four points. The 4 Corps team has lost one game while BN Polo team has played two matches and lost both.

In Pool B, Diamond Paints won all three matches and earned nine points while Master Paints/Newage Cables won two out of three and got four points. FG Din Polo won one out of three and got two points, Platinum Homes/Master Paints team has also won one out of three games and has two points. Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints team has played two games and lost both.