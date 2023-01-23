UrduPoint.com

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament Starts On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published January 23, 2023 | 05:55 PM

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament starts on Tuesday

The 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City will get underway tomorrow, Tuesday (January 24) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

The 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City will get underway tomorrow, Tuesday (January 24) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), the two-week eight-goal tournament will be featured by nine teams which are divided into two pools.

Pool A consists of SQC Gold Polo, BN Polo, 4 Corps Polo team and Remington Pharma while Pool B comprises Platinum Homes/Master Paints, FG/Din Polo, Master Paints, Diamond Paints and Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints.

The inaugural match of the prestigious tournament will be played between BN Polo and Remington Pharmaat 1:15 pm while the second match of the opening day will be contested between Diamond Paints and Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints at 2:30 pm.

The final of the tournament will be played on February 5.

