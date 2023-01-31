3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: three matches decided

BN Polo, Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints and Diamond Paints registered victories in the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament Sponsored by Lahore Smart City matches played here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :BN Polo, Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints and Diamond Paints registered victories in the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament Sponsored by Lahore Smart City matches played here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday.

Haider Naseem's heroics helped BN Polo beat 4 Corps by a narrow margin of 7�-7 in the first match of the day played here at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground. Haider Naseem was in sublime form and displayed outstanding polo and mallet skills and contributed with four fabulous goals while Raja Samiullah thrashed in three tremendous goals for BN Polo. Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana played well for 4 Corps and fired in four goals while Raja Muhammad Mekayial Sami scored two goals and Ibrahim Khalil struck one for 4 Corps.

The second match also proved a thrilling encounter where Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints defeated Platinum Homes/Master Paints by a close margin of 6�-5. For Inara Polo/Black Horse Paints, Hissam Ali Hyder hammered four goals while Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Daniyal Shaikh struck one goal each. Amirreza Behboudi converted three tremendous goals while Agha Musa Ali Khan banged in a brace for Platinum Homes/Master Paints.

The third match saw dominance of Diamond Paints, who defeated FG/Din Polo by 7-4�. Nico Roberts emerged as hero of the match by smashing in six superb goals while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) struck one goal for Diamond Pants. Abbas Mukhtar scored two goals while Shah Shamyl Alam and Saqib Khan Khakwani converted one goal each for FG/Din Polo.