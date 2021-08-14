3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy begins on Aug 21

A week-long 3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship will be held at DA Beach View Club courts

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A week-long 3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship will be held at DA Beach View Club courts.

The championship will be hosted by DA Beach View Club to commemorate 75th Independence Day for the consecutively second year and will be sponsored by Afeef Packages Pvt, Limited.

The Sindh Tennis Association will be the organizer, where as Pakistan Soft Tennis Association & Para sports Pakistan will provide Technical support.

Events will be Men's Singles & Doubles, Ladies Singles, Juniors 17 Singles, Boys 15 Singles & Doubles, Boys & Girls 13 Singles, Boys & Girls 11 Singles, Wheelchair Men's Singles, Soft Tennis Men's Singles, Soft Tennis Mix Doubles.

All out-station players shall be provided with travelling and daily allowances as per STA Rules.

Last date for the entry is August 19.

The entries can be sent to Muhammad Khalid Rehmani (Tournament Director & Referee) at his WhatsApp Number 0300 3607209.