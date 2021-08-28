UrduPoint.com

3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships Concludes

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy Sindh ranking tennis championships concludes

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The 3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy Sindh ranking tennis championships concluded at DA Beach View Club on Saturday.

Dr. Aftab Imam Governor Rotary District was the chief guest on the occasion, said a news release.

Nadir Bachani of Hyderabad clinched the title of Men's Singles when he beat top seed Farhan Altaf in three hour long match with 6-4, 5-7,13-11 Rashid Siddiqui of Afaeef Packages thanked DA Beach View Club management specially Col. Ishtiaq Afridi, secretary for their full support.

Gulzar Firoz President Sindh Tennis Association, announced that STA will expand its activities more rigorously in education sector, after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is contained.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani President Karachi Tennis Association, disclosed that two national and three provincial ranking tournaments shall be held during next two months beside many coaching camps and junior tennis activities in Sindh.

Final results Men's Singles Nadir Bachani beat Farhan Altaf 6-4, 5-7, 13-11 Ladies Singles Final Zainab Ali beat Dalia Shazim 6-2, 6-2 Boys 15 Singles Final Yousuf Haleem beat Muzammil Bhand (Hyderabad) 4, 2, 0 4, 4-0 Under 13 Singles Final Muzammil Bhand ( Hyderabad ) beat Nael Mirza 5-3, 5-3 Girls 15 Singles Final Dalia Shazim beat Wania Bhagat 4-2, 5-3 Under 11 Singles Final Hadi Mehmood beat Abdul Wahab ( Hyderabad) 4-5, 4-0,4-1 Wheelchair Tennis Final Fida Hussain beat Muhammad Irfan 6-4 Soft Tennis Men's Singles Final Eibad Sarwar beat Muhammad Ali 5-3, 5-3 Soft Tennis Ladies Singles Final,Yumna Malik beat Afshan Fatima 5,2 5-3

