KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The third Gatorade basketball tournament is scheduled to be played from November 01, under the auspices of Usman Basketball Club, at the International Nasir Basketball court.

Overall, 28 teams will take part in the tournament.

The tournament will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on November 1(Tuesday).