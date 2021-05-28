UrduPoint.com
3rd Edition Of Tour De Khunjreab Int'l Cycle Race From June 23

Muhammad Rameez 46 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The third edition of Tour de Khunjreab International Cycle Race will be held from June 23 to 27, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) announced on Friday.

The PCF will hold the event in collaboration with government of Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the president of PCF said in a statement.

"The race will held under strict observance of Covid-19 SOPs," he added.

He said that this time, female teams would also participate in the event.

He said invitations had been sent to all the affiliated units of PCF.

"The race will be held under UCI rules. A team of UCI qualified commissaire, headed by ACC nominated commissaire will conduct the race."Shah said that being the most high altitude cycle race of the world, a number of international cycling teams had shown in interest in it. "Keeping in view interest we have also extended invitations to various renowned international cycling teams of Europe and Asia," he said.

