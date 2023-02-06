3rd 'Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' starts

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Monday organized an opening ceremony of a seven-day 'Third Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' near Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Monday organized an opening ceremony of a seven-day 'Third Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' near Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to APP, an official of the PTDC said that the festival wad attending by a massive crowd including locals, tourists and adventure seekers. "People especially sports lovers are celebrating the event in AJK," he added.

He said, "The festival every year in winter welcomes local and international tourists to enjoy colourful activities of AJK.

The event is highlighting the country's rich and glorious tourism potential offshore." He said the festival including competitions of ice-hockey, ice-skating and snowboarding started among teams to entertain the people through the healthy games. Traditional food and cultural stalls had been set up during the event, he added.

The Third Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' would continued till February 12, he maintained.

The official further added that the festival would greatly help in promoting and projecting winter tourism in the country.

\395