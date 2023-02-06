UrduPoint.com

3rd 'Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' Starts

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 06, 2023 | 07:12 PM

3rd 'Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' starts

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Monday organized an opening ceremony of a seven-day 'Third Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' near Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Monday organized an opening ceremony of a seven-day 'Third Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' near Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Talking to APP, an official of the PTDC said that the festival wad attending by a massive crowd including locals, tourists and adventure seekers. "People especially sports lovers are celebrating the event in AJK," he added.

He said, "The festival every year in winter welcomes local and international tourists to enjoy colourful activities of AJK.

The event is highlighting the country's rich and glorious tourism potential offshore." He said the festival including competitions of ice-hockey, ice-skating and snowboarding started among teams to entertain the people through the healthy games. Traditional food and cultural stalls had been set up during the event, he added.

The Third Ganga Choti Winter Sports Festival' would continued till February 12, he maintained.

The official further added that the festival would greatly help in promoting and projecting winter tourism in the country.

\395

Related Topics

Sports Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir February PTDC Event Love

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.4 bn in realty transactions Monday

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

Dubai Taxi to become fully eco-friendly by 2027

21 minutes ago
 The Punjab University (PU), Navy War College agree ..

The Punjab University (PU), Navy War College agree to promote joint research

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce S.M Tanveer for coloniza ..

11 minutes ago
 EU Considers 'Unnecessary' to Review Price Cap on ..

EU Considers 'Unnecessary' to Review Price Cap on Russian Oil in January

11 minutes ago
 AIIB in collaboration with PIDE launches fourth AI ..

AIIB in collaboration with PIDE launches fourth AIIF report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.