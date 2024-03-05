3rd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup golf tees off tomorrow

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The prestigious 3rd Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup Golf, celebrating legacy of Pakistan's women golfing great, tees off at the Lahore Gymkhana from March 5 (Tuesday) tomorrow.

Chairperson Organizing Committee Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, speaking at a press conference here on Monday, said the inspiration for the Ghazala Ansari Challenge Cup was sparked by a simple yet profound encounter. "I asked a young golfer about Ghazala Ansari, only to discover she was unaware of this towering figure in our sport's history. This realization propelled me to establish a championship in her honor."

Gymkhana Golf Convener Shaukat Javed and lreferee Munazza Shaheen were also present.

Ghazala Ansari stands as an emblematic figure in the realm of Pakistani women's golf. As a distinguished single handicapper, she dominated the ladies' golf circuit in the country for more than two decades. Her illustrious career is highlighted by six National Championship victories, alongside numerous other titles over the years. Fifty years since her departure from the competitive scene, her legacy continues to inspire. “Today, we are witnessing a resurgence of single handicappers and an increasing number of young girls taking up the game, aspiring to reach international standards,” she remarked.

Dr. Shami highlighted the inclusion of the Ace Junior Golf League as a new feature of the Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup. “The integration of this league represents a significant milestone, symbolizing not only the pride of Ghazala Ansari herself but also the collective pride of the organizing team. This initiative underscores a commitment to nurturing and expanding golf in Pakistan, particularly by encouraging the participation of young girls in the sport,” Dr Shami expressed.

This year's tournament is also noteworthy for its inclusion in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), offering participants the opportunity to earn valuable points and gain international recognition.

Shaukat Javed, the Gymkhana Golf Convener, expressed his excitement about hosting the 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup, emphasizing the golf course's historical significance as Ghazala Ansari's home turf. He extolled Dr. Asma Shami's dedication to the advancement of ladies golf in Pakistan, attributing its development to her relentless perseverance and effort.