3rd Guru Nanak Kabaddi Cup Begins

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:15 PM

3rd Guru Nanak kabaddi cup begins

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Youth Affairs and Sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that the 3rd one-day Guru Nanak kabaddi tournament will be held at Sports Complex Dijkot on Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Youth Affairs and sports Malik Umar Farooq has said that the 3rd one-day Guru Nanak kabaddi tournament will be held at Sports Complex Dijkot on Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021.

Talking to the media at Iqbal Stadium here, he said that international players and kabaddi teams across the country would participate in the tournament, in which cash prizes worth Rs1.5 million to Rs 2 million would be awarded to position holders.

He said that the Punjab government was utilising all available resources to promote healthy activities; therefore, all necessary arrangements had been completed to hold the kabaddi tournament in a most befitting manner.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal, District Officer Sports Sajida Lateef and others were also present.

