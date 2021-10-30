UrduPoint.com

3rd International PACES Competition To Commence In Lahore From Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 01:50 PM

ISPR says nine teams from Pakistan Army comprising 121 players will also part in the competition.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2021) Third International Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System competition will commence in Lahore under arrangements of Pakistan Army from Monday.

According to ISPR, contingents from six countries comprising 107 military personnel including Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and UAE will take part in the mega event whereas Myanmar, Indonesia and Egypt will be participating as observers. Nine teams from Pakistan Army comprising 121 players will also participate.

Four international teams have already arrived at Lahore including Jordan, Palestine, Sri Lanka and UAE while remaining two teams from Uzbekistan and Iraq are likely to reach by 31 October 2021.

Opening ceremony will be held on Monday at Fortress stadium Lahore and closing ceremony will be organized at Ayub Stadium on Nov 7.

The event will showcase Pakistan as a peaceful and sports loving nation and will project the true face of our country.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1st and 2nd International PACES competitions were organized in 2016 and 2018 in Lahore.

