UrduPoint.com

3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 To Get Underway

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 13, 2023 | 07:44 PM

3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

The 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners, the first major high-goal even of this season, is getting under tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners, the first major high-goal even of this season, is getting under tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Major Ali Taimur (retd), the top eight teams are featuring in the prestigious tournament, which are divided into two groups. Group A consists of Diamond Paints, DS Polo, Master Paints and Remounts while Group B comprises BN Polo, Master Paints/Newage Cables, HN Polo and FG Polo Team.

The first match of the tournament will be contested tomorrow (Tuesday) between Diamond Paints and DS Polo, while the second match will be played between Master Paints and Remounts at 3:00 pm.

The competitions will continue throughout the week and the final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, February 19 at the Jinnah Polo Field. There are two foreign players in each team and both the umpires are also foreigners.

Pool teams are Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Nico Roberts and Chulo Corti in Diamond Pants while Mir Shoaib Ahmed is reserve player. Daniyal Shaikh, Abdul Rehman Monnoo, Javier Guerrero and Bautista Garcia in DS Polo while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) is reserve player. Master Paints team includes Sufi Muhammad Amir, Agha Musa Ali Khan Pelagio Balazaldi while Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Manuel Carranza are reserve players. Team Remounts includes Ahmad Zubair Butt, ALD Imran Shahid, Jota Chavanne and Manuel Sundblad, while the reserves include Sawar Naeem and Major Junaid.

Among the Group B teams are Roberto Itturioz Arias, Baber Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu in BN Polo, Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguol and Simon Prada in Master Paints/Newage Cables. Haider Naseem, Raja Jalal Arsalan, Raja Mekayial Sami andRaja Samiullah in HN Polo, while Abbas Mukhtar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zavaleta and RaulLaplacette are in the FG Polo team.

Related Topics

Polo February Sunday Gold Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop H ..

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project mana ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to we ..

Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to wellbeing: Mattar Al Tayer at WG ..

2 minutes ago
 US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Time ..

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

35 seconds ago
 US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in ..

US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in 2nd Trip to Africa This Year

36 seconds ago
 KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sus ..

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sustainable power supply to Karac ..

8 minutes ago
 Shifting of dangerous electric wires to safer loca ..

Shifting of dangerous electric wires to safer location in full swing: IESCO CEO

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.