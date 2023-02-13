3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

The 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners, the first major high-goal even of this season, is getting under tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners, the first major high-goal even of this season, is getting under tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.

According to Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Major Ali Taimur (retd), the top eight teams are featuring in the prestigious tournament, which are divided into two groups. Group A consists of Diamond Paints, DS Polo, Master Paints and Remounts while Group B comprises BN Polo, Master Paints/Newage Cables, HN Polo and FG Polo Team.

The first match of the tournament will be contested tomorrow (Tuesday) between Diamond Paints and DS Polo, while the second match will be played between Master Paints and Remounts at 3:00 pm.

The competitions will continue throughout the week and the final of the tournament will be played on Sunday, February 19 at the Jinnah Polo Field. There are two foreign players in each team and both the umpires are also foreigners.

Pool teams are Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Ahmed Ali Tiwana, Nico Roberts and Chulo Corti in Diamond Pants while Mir Shoaib Ahmed is reserve player. Daniyal Shaikh, Abdul Rehman Monnoo, Javier Guerrero and Bautista Garcia in DS Polo while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) is reserve player. Master Paints team includes Sufi Muhammad Amir, Agha Musa Ali Khan Pelagio Balazaldi while Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Manuel Carranza are reserve players. Team Remounts includes Ahmad Zubair Butt, ALD Imran Shahid, Jota Chavanne and Manuel Sundblad, while the reserves include Sawar Naeem and Major Junaid.

Among the Group B teams are Roberto Itturioz Arias, Baber Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Juan Maria Ruiz Guinazu in BN Polo, Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguol and Simon Prada in Master Paints/Newage Cables. Haider Naseem, Raja Jalal Arsalan, Raja Mekayial Sami andRaja Samiullah in HN Polo, while Abbas Mukhtar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Ramiro Zavaleta and RaulLaplacette are in the FG Polo team.