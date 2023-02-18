3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup: finals on Sunday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :BN Polo will take on Master Paints in the main final of the 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Al Rehman Developers and Town Planners here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday (tomorrow).

According to Jinnah Polo Club President Col Shoaib Aftab (R), a total of eight teams featured in this high-goal tournament and after tough competitions, BN Polo and Master Paints earned places in the main final. Before the main final, Diamond Paints will compete against Master Paints/Newage Cables in the subsidiary final at the same venue.

"The week-long tournament remained very competitive and challenging and the spectators enjoyed the entertaining games throughout the week. It is hoped that the final will also prove very enthralling and exciting as top national and international players will be vying against each for the top honours and the team, which will play better polo during the final, will emerge as title winner," said the JPF President.

Team BN Polo, one of the finalists, consists of Roberto Iturrioz Arias, Baber Naseem, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Tito Ruiz Guinazu while Master Paints, other finalist team, comprises Sufi Muhammad Amir, Agha Musa Ali Khan, Pelagio Balazaldi and Manuel Crespo.

Diamond Paints, one of the subsidiary finalists, has Mir Huzaifa Ahmad, Ahmad Ali Tiwana, Nico Roberts and Chulo Corti while Master Paints/Newage Cables, other subsidiary finalist team, includes Farooq Amin Sufi, Raja Temur Nadeem, Juan Cruz Greguol and Simon Prado.