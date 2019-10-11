UrduPoint.com
3rd Malik Salahuddin Memorial Football Championship

Fri 11th October 2019

3rd Malik Salahuddin memorial football championship

The 3rd All Pakistan Malik Salahuddin Dogar memorial football championship would start here at Fort Qasim Bagh stadium on Friday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:The 3rd All Pakistan Malik Salahuddin Dogar memorial football championship would start here at Fort Qasim Bagh stadium on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak inaugurated the ceremony,while Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar, president District football association Javed Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

While speaking on this occasion,the DC said that the district government was utilizing resources for promotion of sports,adding that he said that 40 teams from across the country were participating in the tournament and the final would be played on Oct-25.

