UrduPoint.com

3rd National School And College Throwball Championship Starts From Feb 24

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 05, 2022 | 09:20 PM

3rd National School and College Throwball Championship starts from Feb 24

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The 3rd National school and College Throwball Championship will start from February 24, under the auspices of Pakistan Throwball Federation and in Collaboration with Wahaj Colleges Group, at Lahore.

This was stated by the Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain on Saturday.

He said that the President, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Razaq Gill has approved to hold the Championship and Asghar Anjum will be the Organizing Secretary.

He said that two categories competitions will be played in the Championship namely boys and girls.

He said that Schools and Colleges from all over the country can participate in the Championship.

The concluding ceremony of the event will be held on February 26, at 4.30 p.m, in which Trophies, Medals, Certificates and Cash Prizes (Rs 100,000) will be delivered to the winning teams. He further said that interested Schools and Colleges who wants to register their names, they should register their Names on WhatsApp 032130777577.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore February Event All From WhatsApp P

Recent Stories

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hack ..

Nora Fatehi reveals her Instagram account was hacked

3 hours ago
 Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika ..

Gehraiyaan taught her not to judge people: Deepika Padukone

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

PML-N, PPP decide to send PTI govt packing home

3 hours ago
 PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in B ..

PM meets Chinese counterpart, Uzbek President in Beijing

3 hours ago
 TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

4 hours ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>