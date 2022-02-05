3rd National School and College Throwball Championship starts from Feb 24

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The 3rd National school and College Throwball Championship will start from February 24, under the auspices of Pakistan Throwball Federation and in Collaboration with Wahaj Colleges Group, at Lahore.

This was stated by the Secretary General, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arain on Saturday.

He said that the President, Pakistan Throwball Federation, Razaq Gill has approved to hold the Championship and Asghar Anjum will be the Organizing Secretary.

He said that two categories competitions will be played in the Championship namely boys and girls.

He said that Schools and Colleges from all over the country can participate in the Championship.

The concluding ceremony of the event will be held on February 26, at 4.30 p.m, in which Trophies, Medals, Certificates and Cash Prizes (Rs 100,000) will be delivered to the winning teams. He further said that interested Schools and Colleges who wants to register their names, they should register their Names on WhatsApp 032130777577.