UrduPoint.com

3rd Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship From Jun 23

Muhammad Rameez Published June 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

3rd Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship from Jun 23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The 3rd edition of the Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship is being played in Peshawar under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association from June 23.

This was stated by Ilyas Afridi, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association while talking to media men here. The championship is being organized in which teams from Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, Swabi, Swat district and Afghan refugees will participate.

Ilyas Afridi said this championship will consist of players of cadet, junior and senior categories and it will be held from June 23 to 25 at Hayatabad sports Complex.

In response to a question, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association said there is immense Taekwondo talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which should be highlighted and supported.

He said that all the arrangements for the Championship have been completed and more than 300 players are participating in this Championship. In the end, he paid tribute to the former provincial minister of Sports and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympics Association Syed Aqil Shah.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Swat Mardan Charsadda Nowshera Swabi June Olympics Afridi Media All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

14 minutes ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

14 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

53 minutes ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

1 hour ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.