3rd Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship from Jun 23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The 3rd edition of the Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship is being played in Peshawar under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association from June 23.

This was stated by Ilyas Afridi, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association while talking to media men here. The championship is being organized in which teams from Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Bajaur, Khyber, Mohmand, Swabi, Swat district and Afghan refugees will participate.

Ilyas Afridi said this championship will consist of players of cadet, junior and senior categories and it will be held from June 23 to 25 at Hayatabad sports Complex.

In response to a question, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association said there is immense Taekwondo talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which should be highlighted and supported.

He said that all the arrangements for the Championship have been completed and more than 300 players are participating in this Championship. In the end, he paid tribute to the former provincial minister of Sports and President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympics Association Syed Aqil Shah.