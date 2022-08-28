3rd RMTA Tennis League from Sept 3

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Reza Mirza Tennis academy (RMTA) under the auspices of Karachi Tennis Association will organize 3rd RMTA Tennis League at RMTA Tennis Academy from September 3, 2022.

As many as 8 Karachi's Top men players, 4 Boys Under 15 and 4 girls under 15 are invited to take part in the league which shall be played on weekends till October last week, said a news release on Sunday.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani will be the Referee of League.

Reza Mirza Tennis Academy is sponsoring this event to engage top Karachi players and offer best possible level of competition every week.