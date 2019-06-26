3rd SNGPL ALL PAKISTAN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2019, Islamabad 22nd to 28th June 2019

The 3rd SNGPL ALL PAKISTAN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS-2019 continued at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 25th June, 2019. Matches in the pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals were played on Day-4 and some exciting matches were witnessed

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019) The 3rd SNGPL ALL PAKISTAN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS-2019 continued at the PTF Complex, Islamabad on 25th June, 2019. Matches in the pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals were played on Day-4 and some exciting matches were witnessed.

Ahmed Chaudhary continued his winning streak to cause another major upset by eliminating 6th Seed Hira Ashiq 6-4, 6-4, and will now face Shahzad Khan in the first semifinal. Shahzad Khan toiled hard to win his encounter against Mudassir Murtaza in a two set match 6-3, 7-5. Second Semifinal will be played between Muzamil and Abid ali Akbar.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that the training at National Training Centre (NTC) has been fruitful and considerable improvement has been observed in the performance of players. Three of the four semifinalists and six of the eight quarterfinalists in the Men’s singles category, two of the four semifinalists in the 18&under category and one of the semifinalists in the 14&under category have been undergoing high performance training at the NTC. It is pertinent to mention that the NTC provides high levels of professional tennis coaching & fitness training on modern international lines in various age categories on the best synthetic courts in Pakistan. The training programme at the NTC has been designed to focus on short-term as well as long-term player development goals, keeping in view the local climatic conditions and competition schedule.

Following are the results of Day-4 (25th June, 2019):

Ladies Singles Pre-Quarterfinals:

Sarah Mansoor W/O Qudsia Raja; Mariam Mriza beat Marukh Farooqi, 6-0, 6-1; Esha Jawad Beat Zara Umer 6-3, 6-4; Mehaq Khokhar beat Syeda eraj Batool Zaida 6-2, 6-0; Zahra Suleman W/O Uzma Waqar; Noor Malik W/O Aleem Azina; Hania Nabeel beat Shiza sajid 6-1, 6-0; Sara Mehboob Khan W/O Shaida;

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals:

Ahmed Chaudhary beat Hira Ashiq 6-4, 6-4; Shahzad Khan Beat Mudassir Murtaza 6-3, 7-5; Abid Ali Akbar Beat Yousaf Ali, 6-4, 6-0: Muzamil Murtaza Beat Barkatullah 6-3, 7-5;

Men’s Doubles Pre-Quarterfinals:

Yousaf Khalil/Huzaifa Abdur rehman beat ijaz khan/ barkatullah 6-2, 6-4; Abdal Haider/Babar ali Akbar beat Shakir Ullah/ Abbas khan 6-4, 6-4; Noman Aftab/ yousaf Ch. Beat Ikram Ullah/ Tahir Ullah 6-1, 6-4; Ahmed Babar/ Saqib beat Shaheen Mehmood & Shahid Afridi 6-3, 3-6, 11- 9;

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals:

Shahzad/ M. Abid beat Yousaf Khlail /Huzaifa Abdul rehman, 6-4, 6-2; Hira Ashiq/ Malik Abdul Rehman beat Babar ali akbar/ Abdal Haider 6-2, 6-1;

Girl’s U-18 Singles Quarterfinals:

Azeena Aleem beat Sara Khan 6-3, 1-6, 6-3; Sheeza Sajid Beat Aleem Sahar 6-2, 6-3;

Boys U-18 Singles Quarterfinals:

Ahmed Kamil beat M.Huzaifa Khan 6-0, 6-1; Aqib Hayat (SNGPL) beat Faizan faiz 6-1, 6-1; Subhan Bin Salik beat M. Abdullah 6-1, 6-1; Sami Zaib (SNGPL) beat Nalaan Abbas 6-1, 6-2;

Boys U-16 Singles Pre-Quarterfinals:

Nilan Abbas beat Hasham Khan 6-1, 6-1 : Uzair Khan beat Hamza Asim 4-6, 6-1, 6-3: Faizan Faiz Beat Bilal Asim 7-5, 6-4: Huzaifa Khan beat Rizwan faiz 6-1, 6-3: Sami Zaib beat Zeeshan Tariq 6-1, 6-3: Hassan ali Beat M.

Talha Khan 6-1, 6-3: Sulman Shakeel Beat huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-3, 6-3 : Hamid Israr beat Zeeshan Omer 6-4, 6-4;

Boys U-14 Singles Quarterfinal:

Hamid Israr beat Hamza Jawad 4-1, 2-4, 4-0; Huzaima A Rehman beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi 4-1, 4-2; Zeeshan Omer beat Bilal asim 1-4, 4-2, 5-3 (6); Uzair Khan beat Shah sawar 4-1, 4-2;

Boys and Girls U-12 Singles Pre-Quarterfinals:

Hamza Roman beat M. Haaziq 6-1; Ali Zain beat Amna Ali 6-2; Shah sawar beat Hania Minhas 6-2; Moaez Gul beat Abu Bakar 6-2; Hammad Masood beat Alina Suleman 6-1; Subhan Sehar W/O Hamza Ali Rizwan; Amir MAzari W/O Sheeza; Asad Beat Abdul Malik 6-2;

Boys and Girls U-10 Singles Quarterfinals:

Homza Roman (SNGPL) beat Mahnoor Farooqi 4-0, 4-0; Amir Mazari beat Abdul Rehman 4-0, 4-1; Hania Minhas Beat M. Haziq 4-1, 4-1; Nabeel W/O Hamza ali Rizwan;

Following are the results of Day-3 (24th June, 2019):

Men’s Singles Second Round:

Ahmed Chaudhary beat Muhammad Abid 7-6(2) 7-6(6); Heera Ashiq beat Shahid Afridi 6-4, 6-4: Mudassar Murtaza beat Abdaal Haider 6-1, 6-1; Shahzad Khan beat Shakirullah Khan 6-2, 6-2; Abid Ali Akber beat Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil beat Babar Ali Akber 6-2, 7-6(8); Barkat ullah beat Ahmed Babar 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, Muzamil Murtaza beat Ahmed Kamil 6-3, 6-4;

Boys U-18 Singles Second Round:

Ahmed Kamil beat Muhammad Asim 6-1 6-0; M.Huzaifa Khan beat Muhammad Aqib 6-0, 6-1; Aqib Hayat beat Muhammad Hadin 6-2, 6-0; Faizan Fayyaz beat Hamza Imran 6-1, 6-2; Subhan Bin Salik beat Muhammad Ali 6-3, 6-3; Nalian Abbas beat Qambar Husnain 6-0, 6-3, Muhammad Abdullah beat Danish Raza 6-1, 6-2, Sami Zain beat Hasham Khan, 7-5, 6-3;

Boys U-16 Singles First Round:

Hasham Khan W/O Saleem Humayun; M.Hamza Asim beat Abdullah Minhas 6-, 6-1; Bilal Asim beat Muhammad Aqib 6-3,6-2; Huzaifa Khan beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-1, 6-1; Sami Zeb W/O Faizan Shahid; M.Talha Khan beat Hamid Yaqub 6-4, 6-0; Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat M.Farzam Raja 6-1, 6-2; Kashan Umer beat Kamran Khan 7-5, 6-1, M. Talaha Khan Beat Amir Yaqub 6-4, 6-0;

Boys U-14 Singles Second Round:

Hamid Israr beat Ibrahim Cheema 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Jawad beat Ali Zain 4-0, 4-2; Ahmed Ali Nael beat Hadi Zulfiqar 4-0, 4-0; Hamza A.Rehman beat M.Hamza Aasim 4-0, 4-2; Bilal Asim beat Yahya Musa Luni 4-1, 4-1; Shahsawar beat Hamid Qaqub 4-2, 4-2; Uzair Khan beat Asad 4-2 4-1, Kashan Umer beat Kamran Khan 4-0, 3-5, 5-3;

Boys and Girls U-12 Singles Second Round:

Haaziq Aasim beat M.Yahya Raja 6-3; Amna Ali Qayum beat Ryaan Saud 6-4; Ali Zain beat Abdul Basit 6-0; Haniya Minhas beat Sameer Masood 6-0; Shahswar Khan beat Anum Akbar 6-0; Aleena Suleman beat Yashar Tarar 6-2; Ammar Masood Abbasi W/O Jamal Shah; Subhan Sahir beat Uzair Masood 6-2; Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ibrahim Cheema 6-1; Amir M.Mazari beat Hashir Ahmed Aslam 6-3; Sheeza W/O Uzair Bin Abbasi; Zohaib Afzal beat Haris Saleman Bajwa 6-0; Asad beat M.Taha Raja 6-0;

Boys and Girls U-10 Singles Second Round:

Homza Roman beat Lalarukh 6-0; Mahnoor Farooqi beat Gul Fatima 6-4; Amir Mazari beat Abdul Rehman 6-1; M. Haaziq Masood beat Sameer Masood 6-0; Minhas Haniya beat M.Taha Raja 6-0; Nabeel Qayum beat Haris Salman Bajwa 6-1; Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Mahrukh 6-0, Abdul Rehman beat M. Hassan 7-5;