3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships 2019, Islamabad 22nd to 28th June 2019

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019) Unseeded Ahmed Chaudhary and 7th seed Abid Ali Akbar will vie for the top honor in the Men’s singles Final of 3rd SNGPL All Pakistan Tennis Championships at S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Friday. In the first Semifinal Ahmed Chaudhary displayed quality tennis and eliminated 5th seed Shahzad Khan in straight sets. In the second semifinal , Abid Ali akbar was in fine touch and caused another major upset by eliminating second seed Muzamil Murtaza in a one sided match.



In the Ladies event, Sarah Mahboob, Sara Mansoor, Mehak Khokar and Noor Malik moved into the Semifinals by eliminating their respective opponents in straight sets. Unseeded Mehak Khokar made the major upset in the ladies event by beating 3rd seed Esha Jawad, and will face top seed Sara Mansoor in the semifinal. Second semifinal will be played between 2nd seed Sarah Mehboob and 4th seed Noor Malik.



Nalain Abbas, Faizan Faiz, Sami Zaib and Hamid Israr qualified for the semifinals by winning their respective matches in 16&U category. Top seed Nilan Abbas struggled hard to win his encounter against Uzair khan in a thrilling & best encounter of the day. Unseeded Sami Zaib caused another upset by eliminating Hassan Ali without conceding a single game and will face Hamid Israr in the Semifinal.



Following are the results:

Ladies Singles Quarterfinals:

Sara Mansoor beat Mariam Mirza 6-0, 6-0; Mehak Khokar beat Esha Jawad 6-1, 7-5; Noor Malik Beat Zara Salman 6-2, 6-0; Sarah Mahboob beat Hania Nabeel 6-0, 6-1;

Men’s Singles Semifinals:

Ahmed Chaudhary beat Shahzad Khan 6-4, 6-3; Abid Ali Akbar beat Muzamil Murtaza: 6-3, 6-2;

Girls 18&U Singles Semifinals:

Zahra Salman beat Azeena Aleem 6-2, 6-3; Sheeza Sajid Beat Mahrukh Farooqi, 6-0, 6-0;

Boys 18&U Singles Semifinals:

Ahmed Kamil beat Aqib Hayat 6-2, 6-3; Sami Zaib (SNGPL) beat Subhan Bin Salik 7-6 (5), 7-5;

Boys 16&U Singles Quarterfinals:

Nalain Abbas beat Uzair Khan 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3); Faizan Faiz Beat Huzaifa Khan 6-4, 6-4; Sami Zaib (SNGPL) beat Hassan ali 6-0, 6-0; Hamid Israr (SNGPL) beat Farman Shakeel 6-1, 6-3;

Boys 14&U Singles Semifinals:

Hamid Israr (SNGPL) beat Huzama A Rehman 4-1, 5-3; Kashan Omer beat Uzair Khan 5-3, 2-4, 5-3;

Boys and Girls 12&U Singles Quarterfinals:

Hamza Roman (SNGPL) beat Ali Zain 4-0, 4-0; Shahsawar beat Moaez Gul 4-0, 4-1; Hammad Masood beat Subhan Sehar 2-4, 4-1, 4-2; Asad Beat Amir Mizari 4-1, 5-4 (4);

Boys and Girls 10&U Singles Semifinals:

Hamza Roman (SNGPL) beat Amir Mizari 4-0-, 4-0; Hania Minhas Beat Nabeel 4-0, 4-0;



Boys 14&U Doubles Semifinals:

Bilal Asim/ Ahmed Nael beat Hamza Jawad/ Asad 6-2, 6-4; Uzair Khan/ Kashan Omer W/O Hamza Roman/ Huzaima Abdul Rehman;

Boys 16&U Doubles Semifinals:

Nalain Abbas/ Farman Shakeel beat Kamran Khan/ Hasham khan 6-4, 6-2; Hamid Israr/ Sami Zaib (SNGPL) beat Faizan Fiaz/ Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-2;

Boys 18&U Doubles Semifinals:

Ahmed Kamil/ Subhan bin Salik beat Muhammad Asim/ Muhammad Aqib 6-0, 6-0; Muhammad Abdullah/ Aqib Hayat beat M. Huzaifa/ M. Talha Khan 6-4, 7-6 (5);